Oregon City, OR

Walk-On Quarterbacks Consider Coming to UW in Large Number

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey might never step on the field on Saturdays, let alone receive significant practice snaps, but one by one they're entertaining the idea of coming to the University of Washington in some sort of pilgrimage. As the walk-on quarterback. These guys apparently are drawn to coach Kalen DeBoer and...

kezi.com

Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
OREGON STATE
Mission Local

Photos: The Warriors’ victory parade

With fans standing on top of scaffoldings to lamp posts, here are more photos from the Warriors’ parade. Intern Reporter. William moved to the Bay Area from Nashville to pursue a Masters in Journalism from UC Berkeley. He's covered police reform in Oakland and also investigates correctional officer misconduct at the Investigative Reporting Program. You'll mostly see him behind a camera. Follow him on Twitter @WilliamJenk_
BASKETBALL
kptv.com

New hard hats made in Wilsonville could be safety breakthrough

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Coming out of a production facility in Wilsonville, liners made with a new material could change the standard for hard hats in the construction industry. The idea for the company WaveCel is to make a safer hard hat that workers will want to use. Co-founders Dr....
WILSONVILLE, OR
KRON4 News

SFPD: 17 officers injured after Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seventeen police officers were injured in what the department is characterizing as a violent riot on lower 24th Street the night the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Thursday, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department’s Mission Station. “After the violent riot on lower 24th Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
yamhilladvocate.com

Tai Harden-Moore Tried to Have Me Arrested For Exposing Groomers

As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
The Oregonian

Trader Joe’s proposes new store in Tigard

National grocery retailer Trader Joe’s is considering a new store in Tigard, according to city planning documents. City records show that a commercial building permit was issued on Tuesday to renovate the site of a former Albertsons at Tigard Towne Square on Southwest Durham Road and Pacific Highway. The...
TIGARD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

The $60 million question for Portland Public Schools: Where is the money going?

Projected spending for the Center for Black Student Excellence may violate Oregon LawWe've all been there before. You open your Oregon ballot and there's yet another school bond measure. The school district promises the money will be used to repair existing schools or maybe to build a new school. You may agree or disagree with the measure, but at least you know where the money is going to go. But what if you had no idea where or how the bond money was going to be spent? It's a troubling trend in Oregon and it's not limited to school districts....
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
KRON4 News

Richmond man, 31, reported missing

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Monday. Herbert Josue Fabian-Galdamez, 31, was last seen in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. KRON ON is streaming news live now Fabian-Galdamez’s family told police that he has not been diagnosed with a mental illness, but is […]
RICHMOND, CA
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...

Comments / 0

