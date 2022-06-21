ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,461 new cases, 2 new deaths on June 20

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,461 new cases and 2 new deaths on Monday, June 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,287,429 and the total number of deaths to 17,375.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 350 hospitalized patients with 11 on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Jefferson Parish – 120,874 total cases, 1,35 1 total deaths 11 patients on ventilators
  • Orleans Parish – 95,690 total cases, 1,126 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • Washington Parish – 13,277 total cases, 253 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • St. James Parish – 6,107 total cases, 76 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • St. John Parish – 11,026 total cases, 185 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • Lafourche Parish – 28,999 total cases, 377 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • Terrebonne Parish – 32,267 total cases, 420 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • Plaquemines Parish – 6,774 total cases, 46 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • St. Tammany Parish – 76,228 total cases, 855 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • St. Bernard Parish – 11,967 total cases, 112 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • St. Charles Parish – 14,575 total cases, 144 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators
  • Pearl River County, Mississippi – 15,447 total cases, 275 total deaths
  • Hancock County, Mississippi – 12,577 total cases, 152 total deaths
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

