Lauderdale County, AL

Lauderdale County Republicans will be available to vote in correct district, attorney says

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a glitch caused them to vote in the wrong State House race last month, an attorney says the affected Lauderdale County Republicans will be able to vote in their correct district.

According to attorney and former state senator Bryan Taylor, more than 70 voters in House District 2 voted in House District 1 after the voter registration system incorrectly assigned them.

“The voters actually live in House District 2, according to the officials maps of the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment,” Taylor stated. “The legislature redrew district lines as constitutionally required after the last census. But somehow, the update never made it into the voter registration database.”

Taylor said the following streets were affected:

Florence

  • Bentbrook Drive
  • Johnson Drive
  • Oakbrook Drive
  • Shadybrook Drive
Lexington

  • County Road 159

The glitch affecting the voters is still being investigated, according to Taylor.

Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow personally delivered the correct ballots to the affected polling places on Monday. Due to time constraints, the affected voters will need to request a provisional ballot to vote in the House District 2 runoff election.

“Just the voters on these streets who are incorrectly registered in House District 1 should request a provisional ballot for the District 2 race,” Taylor continued.

Jason Spencer Black and Ben Harrison are the candidates in the House District 2 runoff. The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, June 21. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

