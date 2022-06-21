Barbeque Hub at Ella Hotel / KNG Architects

This home in Water Mill, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Aubri Peele. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Interiors are flooded with natural light from large plate glass windows and sliding doors. Additional amenities proposed include a low-profile gas fireplace in the living room, an entertainment room with integrated electronics, a billiard room, and an office. Offered pre-construction by renowned Farrell Building Company, the plans call for 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms spanning 7,500 +/- SF of exquisite living and entertaining space across 3 levels. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The grounds are an oasis and feature a heated gunite pool, a spa, a modern pergola, a 2-level pool house, and a tennis court. Open floorplans are filled with custom finishes and luxurious amenities such as a double-height foyer, guest suites that open directly to covered outdoor patios or glass railed terraces, soaking tubs with views, a gym, and a state-of-the-art kitchen fitted with professional appliances which are fully integrated with surrounding white and reflective glass.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO