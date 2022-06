A good number of parents are already queuing up to schedule their tiny kids for the COVID vaccines, newly made available for children as young as six months old. Over at the Children’s Medical Clinic of Santa Barbara, the question they were getting from parents was about the best vaccine to get before they headed out for summer vacation, said Ashley Percin, RN, who handles everything COVID for the clinic. “We’ve noticed Pfizer takes longer to go into effect,” she said, as Pfizer is a three-dose regimen over three months. “Moderna is two doses,” she noted, “and goes into effect a week after getting the second dose,” which is four weeks after the first.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO