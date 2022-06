Fellow Wines, a subscription-based wine company out of Clarksburg, CA, takes home the top prize at the California Commercial Wine Competition through the California State Fair. The 2021 Chenin Blanc was awarded top accolades this year out of the 1,953 wines evaluated, winning Double Gold, Best in Region, and Best in Show for white wines in the competition.

CLARKSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO