ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

The latest on the tragic Kanawha River drowning in Dunbar

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Here is the latest regarding the tragic drowning of two people in Dunbar over the weekend.

Kanawha County deputies say the body of a child who has been missing since early Saturday morning has been recovered.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Michelle Godsey, and 6-year-old Deonco Howard were fishing off the boat ramp in Dunbar around 1:30 a.m. on June 18.

Boone Memorial Health to expand rural health care in WV

Deputies say the child allegedly knocked a large SUV into gear and it hit Godsey and went into the Kanawha River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FD939_0gGlbpgC00

They say that Godsey tried to rescue Deonco, but they both were swept underwater. Godsey’s body was found along with the vehicle on Saturday.

“Witnesses have reported to us that the female was able to rescue the six-year-old from the car. However, both succumbed to the current of the river. A witness that was there attempted to do a water rescue, but he couldn’t fight the current,” said Sgt. Ana Pile spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. “We just can’t quite figure out how that six-year-old was able to manipulate anything inside the vehicle to cause it to roll, and yes we do believe typically a foot would need to be on the brake so we don’t have a clear answer for what caused it.”

A spokesperson for the family posted on social media that they are working on setting up a way for people to donate to help with funeral expenses.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Michelle Godsey was wanted by Ohio police at the time of her death.

They say that she had removed a GPS bracelet at some point before she drowned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Lost hiker found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hiker lost in the Kanawha State Forest is found safe. A Kanawha County 911 supervisor tells WSAZ the hiker was located in the woods, off a trail around midnight Thursday morning. Several emergency crews were searching for the man including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirms six people have died in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant says the passengers were not local. He says the helicopter was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Kanawha County, WV
Accidents
City
Dunbar, WV
Dunbar, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Kanawha County, WV
Dunbar, WV
Accidents
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Raleigh County man sentenced for mine equipment theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Kanawha River#Police#Accident#Boone Memorial Health#Wv Deputies
CBS Pittsburgh

Search crews recover boy's body from West Virginia river

DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) — Rescue crews recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river, capping a two-day search that began when he was seen going under water with his aunt, authorities said.The boy was identified as Deonco Howard of Dunbar, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said. His body was found Sunday near where he had disappeared in the Kanawha River.His aunt's body was recovered Saturday. She was identified as Michelle Godsey, 31, after authorities learned that the initial name used for her was an alias, the sheriff's office said.They were fishing at a boat ramp early Saturday when the boy went to turn off an SUV's headlights. The vehicle rolled down the boat ramp with the child inside, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle struck Godsey and went into the river. She rescued her nephew from the vehicle, but both were seen by witnesses going under water, the sheriff's office said.The vehicle also was recovered from the river.Several law enforcement agencies participated in the search.
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For weeks, a man in Sissonville has been reaching out to West Virginia American Water, asking them to fix a leak near his home. Richard Johnson first noticed something was wrong around Memorial Day. “I had water standing there and I couldn’t figure it out ......
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man indicted in the deaths of family members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Blaine Smith was 16-years-old at the time his mother, stepfather and two siblings were murdered. In December 2020, four members of the same family were found dead...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to Roane County house fire

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Left Hand area of Roane County on Thursday morning. Roane County dispatch says that this is a working fire, and the house is believed to be occupied. No injuries have been reported. Newton, Clover, and Gandeeville Fire Departments responded.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchsnetwork.com

Multiple Kanawha County residents indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County grand juries have indicted multiple people in recent days. Jury members last week indicted Gavin Blaine Smith of Elkview for murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith, 18, allegedly shot four family members at their Cemetery Hill Drive home in December 2020.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Men steal 20 laptops from Ashford elementary school

ASHFORD, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested by Boone County deputies on Friday for allegedly stealing 20 laptops from Ashford-Rumble Elementary School. On June 10, deputies responded to reports of a breaking and entering at the school where items including 20 laptops were stolen, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. After investigating the […]
ASHFORD, WV
Metro News

Motorcycle rider dies in Cabell County crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A motorcycle rider died Monday in a crash outside of Huntington. According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of state Route 2. The motorcycle had collided with a vehicle leaving a business parking lot.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

City of Charleston swears in four CPD officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Since he was a kid, Belle resident Shane Ray wanted to become a member of law enforcement. On Monday, that dream became a reality. Ray and three other men were sworn-in to become officers with the Charleston Police Department. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin did the honor of swearing in Ray, 19, Christopher Brent, 28, of Ashland, Kentucky, Dane Edwards, 23, or North Port, Florida, and Tyler Tolley, 22 of Sod.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy