Four Wausau Wolfpack players named to all-conference for lacrosse

Nora Imhoff

For Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team had four players honored by the Bay Valley Conference following the completion of the spring season.

Senior Nora Imhoff made the first team as an attacker, while juniors Amelia Speichinger and Lily Sann were named to the all-conference second team at goalie and midfielder, respectively. Sophomore Brooke Schaefer was also named honorable mention on attack.

