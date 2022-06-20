ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Wausau Wolfpack players named to all-conference for lacrosse

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Nora Imhoff

For Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team had four players honored by the Bay Valley Conference following the completion of the spring season.

Senior Nora Imhoff made the first team as an attacker, while juniors Amelia Speichinger and Lily Sann were named to the all-conference second team at goalie and midfielder, respectively. Sophomore Brooke Schaefer was also named honorable mention on attack.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.

