La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Exchange furniture bank seeking fan, air conditioning donations

By Emily Haugen
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Everyone is battling to stay cool in the summer heat, and La Crosse’s Exchange furniture bank is looking for donations to help those in need.

Program Director Sarah Gebo says most of the requests the group has gotten recently are for air conditioning units or fans.

If you have an extra working fan or AC unit, The Exchange would appreciate your donation.

“Tomorrow’s the first day of summer, and it’s in the 100s and here we go. It’s gonna be another few months of really intense heat, and a lot of our community members don’t even have fans,” Gebo said.

The Exchange always accepts furniture and appliances.

You can drop off donations at the Exchange on Mondays and Wednesdays between 1-3 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1-4 p.m.

You can find more information on how to donate or get help on its website.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

