Richard Wayne “Dick” Stills

LifeServe Blood Center will hold a ribbon cutting celebration for its new Pella Donor Center. The event will be held on Friday, June 24 at 8:20 am at 1542 Washington Street in Pella. The public is invited. Danielle West with LifeServe says the organization is the sole provider of blood products to Pella Regional Health Center and has been the community-based blood center in the area for many years. LifeServe opened this new community donor center, which will also serve as a mobile staging location for blood drives in the area.

PELLA, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO