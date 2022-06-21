ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Virginia, IA

Richard Wayne “Dick” Stills

By Spencer Dirks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for Richard Wayne “Dick” Stills, 91, who passed away Monday, June 20th, in Des Moines, will...

Cathy Lee Klages Mumford

A Celebration of Life for Cathy Lee Klages Mumford, 67, of Lorimer, will be held Saturday, July 23th, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Memorials are requested in care of Cathy’s family.
CHARITON, IA
Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry

Services for Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry, 96, of rural Indianola, IA, who passed away Monday, June 20th, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25th, at Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianola, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24th, at Famers Chapel United Methodist Church with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Maxine Shutts

Visitation for Maxine Shutts, age 100, will begin at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 27, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
PELLA, IA
Jose Luis Gomez Jr

Funeral services for Jose Luis Gomez Jr, 36, of Indianola, who passed away Sunday, June 19th, in Des Moines, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Des Moines. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the family in his name. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Hometown Pride Committee Applications Available

Indianola Hometown Pride is looking for members of the community to join the Hometown Pride Committee. Indianola Hometown Pride’s mission is to bring neighbors together to build a sense of community, create and improve public amenities, and celebrate what makes our hometowns great. Annual events run by Hometown Pride include the Celebrate Warren County parade, the Indianola Holiday Lanes, and are working on the walking route to connect Simpson College and the Indianola square, the “Wonder on Buxton.”
INDIANOLA, IA
Christina Bohannan Holds Event at Knoxville VFW

Christina Bohannan, who is running for Congress as a Democrat in Iowa’s new First Congressional District was in Knoxville Tuesday during her tour through several counties in the area. One of Bohanna’s stops was at the Knoxville VFW Post 3519 to discuss veterans’ topics. State VFW Commander...
KNOXVILLE, IA
National Balloon Classic Sky Parade in July

The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade is coming back to Indianola, helping to kick off the 2022 event. Dozens of balloons will fly over the downtown Indianola square, and local shops, businesses, and restaurants will have special deals and sales for merchandise. The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade will be on July 21st from 5-8pm, with the National Balloon Classic running from July 29th through August 6th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on the square for the sky parade playing music.
INDIANOLA, IA
Ronda Faye (Van Maanen) Van Soelen

Funeral services for RONDA Faye (Van Maanen) Van Soelen will be held Friday, June 24th at 10:30am at the Sully Christian Reformed Church. Family Committal Service will follow at Sully Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday after 3:00pm with the family present from 4:007:00pm at the church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home...
SULLY, IA
Knoxville, Bussey to Celebrate 4th of July

Communities in the area are set to celebrate independence day. Thrive Knoxville has several activities in different locations and fireworks are scheduled for Monday, July 4 starting at 7:45 a.m. Among the scheduled activities in Knoxville include:. Flag raising ceremony 7:45 a.m. Knoxville Police Department Freedom 5K Run/Walk 8:00 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- 2022 Marion County Fair Queen

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is 2022 Marion County Fair Queen Ashley Kearney as we talk about what it means to her to be crowned Fair Queen and what is next for her. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
MARION COUNTY, IA
IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Ridiculous Day in Indianola is Saturday. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Brandy Werner, with the Indianola Downtown Merchants Association. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
INDIANOLA, IA
Thursdays in Pella to Feature Games Throughout Central Park

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is “Let the Games Begin,” with several activities coming to Central Park. Face painting, inflatables, the Pella Fiber Gaming Trailer, frisbees, sidewalk chalk, Tom Terrific Balloons, and other yard games will be hosted downtown. Live Bingo will be featured on the main stage in Central Park. The evening starts with the Pella Farmers Market from 4 to 7 p.m. and concludes with the City Band performing at 8 p.m. on the Tulip Toren. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
Obituaries
Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Days

The Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Days will be held Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Committee member Patricia Routh spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the event started. “Coal Miners Days started back in the 1970s when a group of ladies called the Community Club met in...
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Home Tournaments Bookend 2022 Dutch Volleyball Campaign

Coming off a season that ended in the American Rivers Conference tournament, the Central College volleyball team is set for a 28-game schedule in 2022. The Dutch posted a 15-13 mark in 2021, including a 4-4 effort in American Rivers Conference matches. Central earned the No. 5 seed in the league tournament before losing in the quarterfinals.
PELLA, IA
LifeServe Blood Center to Host Ribbon Cutting Friday

LifeServe Blood Center will hold a ribbon cutting celebration for its new Pella Donor Center. The event will be held on Friday, June 24 at 8:20 am at 1542 Washington Street in Pella. The public is invited. Danielle West with LifeServe says the organization is the sole provider of blood products to Pella Regional Health Center and has been the community-based blood center in the area for many years. LifeServe opened this new community donor center, which will also serve as a mobile staging location for blood drives in the area.
PELLA, IA
Marion County Bank Pledges $30K to Central College’s Douwstra Renovations

Marion County Bank has pledged $30,000 to continue momentum for the Central College Douwstra Auditorium phase II renovations. The next stage of the project will transform the local landmark into a regional concert hall. Plans include a new, handcrafted pipe organ by world-renowned organ builder Casavant Frères of Canada and back-of-the-house infrastructure improvements, including new air-handling and mechanical equipment. There is $3 million needed to finish phase II.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Knoxville to Seek Estimates on options for Dixie Gebhardt House

The Knoxville City Council approved a resolution to have staff seek estimates for options in regards to the future of the Dixie Gebhardt House. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the process. “Moving forward, staff will be working on obtaining estimates for a potential relocation of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Three Knoxville Youths Complete the 50 Yard Challenge

Raising Men and Women Lawn Care services is an organization that provides a program for youth to provide lawn care to the elderly, those who are disabled, single mothers, and veterans through their 50-yard challenge. The challenge is for boys and girls ages 7-17 to mow 50 yards. Three Knoxville brothers Jayden, Brenden, and Bryson Wood, not only completed the 50-yard challenge but, since there were three of them, the challenge was to mow 100 yards. They received their final shirts and certificates for completing the challenge on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Police Department Hosting Community Engagement Night

The Indianola Police Department is hosting a Community Engagement Night with the public about an active shooter and threat response by the department tonight. School Resource Officer Jay Hackett will discuss A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), while Sergeant Rick Largesse will talk about the department’s response in the event of an active shooter or active threat, and will give a presentation geared towards business owners and managers. The Community Engagement Night will be from 6-8 pm in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus.
INDIANOLA, IA
Des Moines Metro Opera Presenting Porgy and Bess in July

The Des Moines Metro Opera is presenting the Iowa premiere of famed opera Porgy and Bess this July, in honor of international opera star and Iowa native Simon Estes and his upcoming retirement. DMMO General and Artistic Director Michael Egel tells KNIA News Porgy and Bess will open on July...
DES MOINES, IA

