The heat wave continues into the start of summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The saga continues. Extreme heat will, again, plague our area due to an upper-level heat dome that is dominating the South. After record heat on Wednesday, another day of record heat is possible for our Thursday. The standing record in Meridian for Thursday is 101 degrees, and the forecast calls for the same...so we’ll see. Regardless, it’ll be dangerously hot with heat index values ranging from 105-110... so please continue heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It is the same story just a different day! The heat is still on, with highs soaring in the triple digits. We had the hottest day of the year so far yesterday with a high of 103 degrees tying the record set back in 1944. Today the trend continues with another record challenging heat day. The record was set back in 2006 with a high of 101 degrees, and today’s forecast temperature is 101 degrees.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are halfway through the week, but the heat remains the trending topic. We are under a Heat Advisory Wednesday lasting until 8 p.m. Continue to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the heat of the day 12 noon-6 p.m. Check on your elderly family members and neighbors, pets and plants, and make sure they are getting plenty of water as well.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday. Today is the official last day of Spring. We will welcome in Summer tomorrow with highs in the triple digits. We will remain well above average for the whole week with highs in the triple digits. It is important to continue to stay hydrated and cool as much as you possibly can. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Many churches plan six months in advance to prepare for their Vacation Bible School programs, but some churches are making adjustments this year due to extreme heat. Faith Baptist Church in Meridian is doing all it can to keep kids safe while they’re having fun....
Neshoba Central’s Hama’ya Fielder signed with Pearl River Community College to continue her education and her basketball career. Hama’ya was a member of the 2022 MHSAA 5A State Champions. She is a 2022 graduate of Neshoba Central High School. She is the daughter of Ricardo and Elaina...
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman is continuing to play on the biggest stage in his career so far. Alderman, a sophomore at Ole Miss, is currently in Omaha playing in the College World Series with the Rebels. Heading to Omaha with Ole Miss...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A memorial service was held Wednesday as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a K9 deputy who died of cancer. “Any failures that we had as a team were mine and mine alone, not his. But you know, he never got mad at that. He always came back for more,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Andy Matuszewski.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said a car crash in Eutaw has closed the westbound lanes on Interstate 20-59 Tuesday morning. According to a post on ALDOT West Central's Twitter, the lanes near Exit 40 are closed. It is unclear when the lanes will re-open. Motorists are to expect heavy...
OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) - A shining light in Ole Miss’s loss was the performance by Newton County Academy graduate, Kemp Alderman. Ole Miss would strike out in the bottom of the first but Alderman hits big in the bottom of the second. He hits his 11th career homer. Alderman...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the week is the EMCC women’s rodeo team!. They were competing at the college national rodeo finals last week and were able to finish 6th in the nation!. Congrats to the lions for being this weeks total pain...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian is preparing to repair sewer lines on Sela Ward Parkway. The city council voted to declare a state of emergency on a sewer line in the area. This means that fixing the line is now a top priority. The line is located on B Street and the repair will cost over $400,000. The lines will be replaced before they begin paving the area. They chose to declare a state of emergency to bypass a 30-day waiting period to take bids from contractors.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are still asking for the public’s help in the double shooting of a woman and a 5-year-old girl. The shooting happened June 13 on J.O. Thomas Road. The two were shot while inside their mobile home. The injuries were not life-threatening.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A large crowd of people showed up at the Meridian School Board meeting Monday to voice their concerns about the closure of Carver Middle School. There is no new information on plans for the school, but the district did listen to public comments. People who spoke out had three requests. One is transparency moving forward in the decision-making process.
5:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious individual possibly holding a weapon and walking down HWY 43 a few miles past Thomastown heading toward the Madison County line. 9:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several donkeys out in the roadway on...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many interested people in the community gathered today to discuss the hidden gems throughout the city of Meridian. Those gems are not any type of stone, but they are the historical buildings that cover the city. The Meridian Architectural Trust hosts a Lunch and Learn that offers a time every other month for people to meet and discuss the historical architecture and how renovating it could be a positive move for the city.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi educational leaders are gathering in Meridian this week to discuss topics of innovation and how it can change school systems in the state for the better. Many teachers say they are excited to explore new ideas for their classrooms. The Innovative Institute is what brought...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the last day of the three-day festival celebrating Juneteenth here in meridian tonight there was a parade that ran through downtown meridian that was followed by a play inside the temple theater. The play also held a moment of silence for fallen officer Kennis Croom and recognized trailblazer honorees that have made a massive impact on the community.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State Farm Insurance Company celebrated its 100th anniversary Wednesday. Jeffery Wilson State Farm commemorated the day by hosting a cookout and inviting the community to attend. They gave out free hotdogs and drinks. Jeffery Wilson has been a State Farm agent in the Queen City for...
