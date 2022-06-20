ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

2022 Future Masters: Local golfers compete in 10-U Age Group

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers paired together in the 73rd Press Thornton Future Masters. Brooks, Richardson lure votes ahead of Tuesday's runoff....

Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was the calm before the storm today at the Dothan Country Club, as the final group of junior golfers hit the course for a practice round. There are several Wiregrass natives competing in the 15-18 age group in this year’s Press Thornton Future Masters including tournament namesake Luke Thornton.
DOTHAN, AL
2022 Future Masters: Final Round 11 & 12 age group

2022 Future Masters: Final Round 10-Under age group. Proud To Be A Farmer: Family garden grows in 3D Farms. This edition of Proud To Be A Farmer focuses on a family garden that grew into one Headland's newest produce businesses. Pet of the Week: Get to know Franko. Updated: 11...
HEADLAND, AL
Dothan hosts the 73rd annual Future Masters Golf Tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The 73rd annual Press Thornton Future Masters is now in full swing at the Dothan Country Club. Dothan’s own Mac Steltenpohl got lined up for his first 9 holes Monday morning. The Circle City’s driver got off to a rocky start –shooting double bogies...
DOTHAN, AL
Proud To Be A Farmer: Family garden grows in 3D Farms

2022 Future Masters: Final Round 10-Under age group. We have another edition of our "Pet Of The Week" segment, as Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon has us meet the feisty 1-year-old Franko!. Talking with 2022 Future Masters 10-U winner Logan McGinn. Updated: 7 hours ago. WTVY spoke with Logan McGinn,...
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan Housing holding free sports camp

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing will be hosting a Kids Summer Sports Camp at the end of June. The camp, done through Dothan Housing’s Building Opportunities toward Self-Sufficiency (BOSS) non-profit, will take place June 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center (OCHEC) building on 1001 Montana Street.
DOTHAN, AL
Freedom Fest 2022: Rumble over Rucker

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Freedom Fest at Ft. Rucker is set for Thursday, June 30. The event will once again be hosted by News4′s Carmen Fuentes and Taylor Pollock. What You Need to Know. TIME. 4:00PM - 9:00PM at Festival Fields on Fort Rucker. ENTERTAINMENT. This...
DOTHAN, AL
Ash – Harris to join in matrimony

Mr. and Mrs. Bo Weaver of Eufaula and Mr. and Mrs. G.B. Ash of Oliver, Georgia announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Nichole Ash to Ryan Harris, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Harris of Brantley. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Counts of Sylvania,...
Former Enterprise baseball star transferring to Troy

Former Enterprise High School baseball star Parker Sessions announced on Monday his intention to transfer to Troy University to continue his college baseball career. Sessions played his high school baseball career at Enterprise, where he earned 2021 ASWA Second-Team All-State honors from his shortstop position along with making the Dothan Eagle Super 12 list and playing in the 2020 AHSAA All-Star Baseball Game for Team South. As a senior at EHS, Sessions boasted a .468 batting average in 27 games with 20 RBIs, one home run, 36 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. He also earned a .629 slugging percentage and as a defender, he earned a .912 fielding percentage with 37 putouts, 67 assists and six double plays. In his Enterprise career, Sessions earned a .301 batting average with a .433 on-base percentage and .975 fielding percentage.
ENTERPRISE, AL
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan Animal Rescue introduces WTVY to its newest rescue during a segment of Pet of the Week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our newest pet of the week is a animal is a 1-year-old gray and white male tabby cat named Franko. Feisty and full of vocals, Franko came to the animal shelter as a stray and is looking for a place to call home. Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon shared some of his most unique qualities with News4 including his love of attention and playing.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy offering 2 free online courses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University will be offering a great opportunity this summer for those interested in bulking up their educational resume. The university announced that beginning July 11, Troy will offer two free-four week courses through their online program. The courses will run through August 8, and are open to anyone regardless of enrollment at Troy.
TROY, AL
A social media sensation is leaving his mark in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man who has already walked around the edges of the United States once before has made a pitstop in Dothan on his latest trip. David Cruz started his current trip in Pennsylvania, as he is on his way to Miami, Florida. From there, Cruz...
DOTHAN, AL
"Wired Week" 2022 in full swing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wired Ministries’ annual event is back in full swing after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. “Wired Week” brings local students together to take part on community projects in Dothan. Youth from 22 area churches are involved. Painting both the outside and...
DOTHAN, AL
Doctors and researchers encourage people to be mindful of their brain health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alzheimer’s and Dementia affect millions of people worldwide. Changes in the brains of people with the disease can start decades before the person actually experiences symptoms, that’s according to the AHEAD Study. With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, doctors and researchers of...
DOTHAN, AL
Nursing students volunteer at camp for children with diabetes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Practical nursing students from Wallace Community College, Wallace and Sparks campuses, volunteered at the Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp. According to a press release, the day camp is a medically-supervised, fun camp experience and family connection to year-round support for Wiregrass children ages 5 –15 living with diabetes.
DOTHAN, AL

