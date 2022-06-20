2022 Future Masters: Local golfers compete in 10-U Age Group

Former Enterprise High School baseball star Parker Sessions announced on Monday his intention to transfer to Troy University to continue his college baseball career. Sessions played his high school baseball career at Enterprise, where he earned 2021 ASWA Second-Team All-State honors from his shortstop position along with making the Dothan Eagle Super 12 list and playing in the 2020 AHSAA All-Star Baseball Game for Team South. As a senior at EHS, Sessions boasted a .468 batting average in 27 games with 20 RBIs, one home run, 36 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. He also earned a .629 slugging percentage and as a defender, he earned a .912 fielding percentage with 37 putouts, 67 assists and six double plays. In his Enterprise career, Sessions earned a .301 batting average with a .433 on-base percentage and .975 fielding percentage.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO