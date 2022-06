BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Druid Hill Park was full of energy and excitement amid Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. Nearly 200,000 people attended the 2022 AFRAM festival at the park to celebrate Black culture in Baltimore. WJZ was a media sponsor of the festival. There was no shortage of noise as tens of thousands of people filled Druid Hill Park for the return of AFRAM. “This is my first time here,” Brandy Bush said of the festival. “I’m loving the environment . . . I’m actually enjoying it, and it hasn’t even started yet.” Dorothy Witherspoon said she was glad to attend the festival, which reduced its...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO