'The fact he will play in our league is just class': Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes 'exceptional' Sadio Mane's impending £35m move will benefit the whole of the Bundesliga... not just Bayern Munich

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus believes the arrival of Sadio Mane is 'fantastic' for the Bundesliga.

Mane is on the verge of joining Bayern from Liverpool for a fee of £35.1million. He is set to have his medical before being unveiled at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Matthaus described the winger as an 'exceptional' player and feels that having such a talented player plying his trade in the Bundesliga is a huge positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdfEb_0gGlUyEA00
Lothar Matthaus believes the arrival of Sadio Mane will be of great benefit to the Bundesliga

Matthaus told Sky Germany: 'The signing of Sadio Mane is fantastic – not just for FC Bayern, but for the entire Bundesliga. The fact that such a great footballer will play in our league is just class.

'Mane is an exceptional player and a difference-maker. He has provided goals and assists with Liverpool in a way and with a regularity that few other players in the world have been able to match in recent years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvxrS_0gGlUyEA00
Former Bayern star Matthaus believes Mane will make a major impact for the German club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3edc_0gGlUyEA00
Ex-Liverpool forward Dean Saunders claimed Mane will ruin the best two years of his career

While Matthaus believes that Mane is making the right decision by joining Bayern, his opinion is in stark contrast to that of former Liverpool forward Dean Saunders.

Saunders believes that Mane will impress at Bayern but warned the Senegal international that he will be wasting the best two years of his life as a footballer'.

As reported by talkSPORT, Saunders said: 'Nothing against the club, it's a great club, but the league is nowhere near a challenge for Mane.

'He'll get goals. They win 5-0 every week, only one team can win the league.

'It's not a challenge. He will get in his armchair, light a cigar up, he'll play for Bayern in third gear and he'll coast for two years and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer.'

Mane made a tremendous impact during his six years at Liverpool, which encompassed him scoring 120 goals in 269 appearances.

While at Liverpool Mane won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

With Robert Lewandowski a candidate to leave Bayern amid interest from Barcelona, there will be much focus on how Mane fares in his new surroundings.

