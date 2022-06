An injury accident occurred Monday, June 20th, at approximately 9:06pm approximately 2 miles northeast of Hooker, OK in Texas County on Highway 54. A2020 Freightliner driven by Steven Bonhomme ,72, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was eastbound on US-54 near County Road 46. According to statements made by the driver , he lost control when he reached back for a coke and departed the roadway left, crossing the center median. The semi continued onto the westbound lane of traffic on US-54 and departed the roadway left again. The truck then crossed over the railroad tracks just north of US-54 losing its front passenger side tire. The Freightliner came to rest on north side of railroad tracks in a field. Union Pacific Railroad was notified, checked the tracks, and advised that they will start moving trains again. Bonhomme was transported to Southwest Medical Hospital in Liberal by Texas County EMS in stable condition.

