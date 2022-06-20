Browns considering 'significant stadium renovation' over building a new venue?

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of FirstEnergy Stadium. The stadium is the home of the Cleveland Browns and the site of the 2021 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For a piece published on Friday, Ken Prendergast of NEOtrans reported that Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are "leaning toward building a new stadium versus renovating the existing FirstEnergy Stadium" and already have at least two sites selected for a venue.

Browns senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste told NEOtrans the outlet was "a little too far out in front of the story" at the time, and the club has since responded to the piece via a lengthy statement.

"As we have consistently communicated, along with the City of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership and other prominent local organizations, we have been immersed in discussing ways to best approach the lakefront’s future and the stadium naturally is a critical piece to the long-term execution of such a project," the Browns explained, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "Contrary to recent speculation, a recent feasibility study we launched does not contemplate a new stadium or showcase new stadium sites. A significant stadium renovation at our current site is the premise of the study as well as a focus on how to provide accessibility to the lakefront, drive density and create 365-destination major development opportunities that would include new public parks, retail, office, experiential and residential spaces.

"The vision, as many in our community have already seen, is centered on an extensive land bridge. As we are just beginning the study, we certainly do not have enough information to determine the cost of renovating the stadium or what the aesthetics of such a renovation would entail. We believe our study will help answer those questions and should be completed in 2023. The future of the stadium is one of several important pieces to the long-term execution of the lakefront project, and our organization looks forward to continuing to work with our community partners and leaders to identify next steps and our role in helping advance this initiative."

The original Browns left Cleveland after the 1995 NFL season and became the Baltimore Ravens. Pro football returned to Cleveland when the expansion Browns opened FirstEnergy Stadium in 1999, and the franchise has called that venue home ever since. The Browns' current stadium lease runs through the 2028 campaign.

In part of his story, Prendergast noted that sources say "the expense necessary to rebuild and add a roof" to FirstEnergy "approaches the cost of a new stadium." It's thought a stadium with a roof could attract events throughout the winter months, during which the open-air FirstEnergy sits empty and unused.

"The Haslams reportedly want a year-round stadium with either a permanent dome or retractable roof to attract to Cleveland more non-football related events such as bigger concerts and shows, larger and annual Rock Hall induction ceremonies, college sporting events including basketball tournament games and more," Prendergast explained.