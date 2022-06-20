ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Death Notices: June 21, 2022

Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• NORMA LOUISE MCMAHON, 100, Centralia, died June 8 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MARSHALL “MIKE” RAY FREELS, 75, Rochester, died June 8 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. •...

www.chronline.com

Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Timothy Turner: March 9, 1946 - June 1, 2022

Timothy Morris Turner, 76, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on June 1, 2022, from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Tim was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, where he attended Chief Sealth High School and played football. After high school, he went to college at Pacific Lutheran University. In 1968, Tim was conscripted to the Vietnam War. Tim obtained the rank of captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a battalion commander of combat engineers. He was awarded the Silver Star for Valor in combat. This period of his life impacted him significantly, and many tales would be told about the war and life in the military.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Elizabeth Humiston: Sept. 9, 1965 - June 13, 2022

Elizabeth A. Humiston passed away on June 13, 2022 in Olympia, Washington at the age of 57, after a courageous 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. Liz was born in Redding, California to Pete Pesetti and Alice Pelley who both preceded her in death, as well as her sister Ida. She leaves behind her better half of 21 years Jason Brown of Chehalis. Liz loved being a stay at home mom and is survived by five sons: Nathan and Eric Humiston, Michael and Andrew Brown, and Lee Childers. Elizabeth is survived by sisters Angela Pesetti, Sharon Fennell, Patty Pesetti, and Lenora Evans, as well as brothers Pete Pesetti and Chris Boyles. Liz also leaves behind six grandchildren. No services will be held at this time.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

75th Wedding Anniversary: Bummy and Herb Yantis

Lewis County residents Bummy and Herb Yantis will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 27. They were married June 27, 1947, at the Toledo Presbyterian Church. They have lived in Longview, Anacortes and presently outside of Chehalis. They have lived in their current home in Adna for the last 48 years. The couple has two children, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, with a great-great-grandson on the way. The couple will be at home for their anniversary with family.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Angela Kay Graham (Pederson): 1970-2022

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain but you're forever in my heart, until we meet again.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

WinCo Begins Next Steps for Centralia Station Store

A new WinCo location in Centralia is one step closer to arrival thanks to funding secured in the last legislative session. In 2019, the Port of Centralia announced it had secured the placement of a WinCo store at its proposed Centralia Station project near Mellen Street. Between now and then, the port earned $1.7 million from the state for extension of Yew Street as a piece of the station infrastructure.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

East Lewis County to See Increased Traffic Patrols Focusing on Motorcycle Safety This Weekend

During an event this weekend in Randle hosted by A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE), law enforcement will increase patrols in East Lewis County to ensure motorcycle safety. According to its website, ABATE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to “fighting anti-bike legislation and promoting fair motorcycle legislation. ABATE does not...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

1B Columbia Valley/Coastal Softball All League

Headlined by co-MVP Hailey Brooks and three all league picks, the Mossyrock softball team had a good showing on the 1B Columbia Valley All League teams. Brooks was named MVP along with Naselle’s Brynn Tarabochia, and Jolee Hadaller, Erin Cournyer, and Delaney Marshall earned all league honors. The Vikings...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Brian Mittge Commentary: Bad Blackbird of Chehalis an Apt Anti-Hero of Our Era

So many of the problems in our world today seem larger than life; far away but looming ominously as they cast a pall over our future and a threat over the present day. In a way, the latest villain of Lewis County has all those same characteristics — but in this case, it’s a cranky blackbird that has taken to dive-bombing people walking down Market Boulevard just south of the downtown core.
CHEHALIS, WA
KXRO.com

Police Navigator position posted in Hoquiam

Hoquiam, WA – The City of Hoquiam is accepting applications for the position of Substance Abuse Disorder Police Navigator. The City says that the position would represent law enforcement within the cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam to assist with jail-based case management and reentry programming, training in the administration of naloxone, scheduling appointments with community providers, transportation from jail post release to treatment appointments, and follow-up with individuals post release.
HOQUIAM, WA
Chronicle

Oakville Man Dies After Motorcycle Strikes Horse

A 28-year-old Oakville man died early Wednesday morning after his motorcycle struck a horse that was standing in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 12, according to the Washington State Patrol. Joshua M. Bubnick was traveling east near mile marker 41 in Rochester when his 2020 Honda struck the animal...
OAKVILLE, WA
KXRO.com

Road closure coming to Lake Aberdeen

Aberdeen, WA – The City of Aberdeen is announcing upcoming scheduled road closures at a local waterway. The city says that Chehalis Valley Timber LLC has been awarded the contract to harvest timber in the area of Lake Aberdeen. The City of Aberdeen tells KXRO that the work will...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Wedding Announcement: Jesica Hagstrom and Jarrod Fernstrom

Jesica Hagstrom and Jarrod Fernstrom were married on May 21 at The Gibson House. The bride is the daughter of Mike and Trisha Hagstrom. She graduated from W.F. West High School and Centralia College. She is employed at the Washington State Health Care Authority. The groom is the son of John (JD) and Gina Fernstrom. The groom is a graduate of W.F. West High School. He is employed at Papé Inc. and Fire District 6. The bride and groom celebrated their day with matron of honor Angela Hoffmann; bridesmaids Kindra Foley, Leanna Hanshaw, Kelli Wolden and Megan Hofkamp; flower girls Jemma Hoffmann and Maci Hanshaw; ringbearer Logan Hanshaw; best man Matt Foley; and groomsmen Josh Hanshaw, Ryan Gleason, Wade Hagstrom and Jonathan Hoffmann. Following the wedding, the bride and groom went on a honeymoon to Cascade Locks.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Memorial Set for Jim Haslett in Napavine

A memorial for Jim Haslett, a former Napavine city councilor, will be held on June 25 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Napavine Assembly of God beginning at 1 p.m. and Mayme Shaddock Park at 2:30 p.m. The service at the Napavine Assembly of God will feature T.J. Haslett...
NAPAVINE, WA

