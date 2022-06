Lewis County residents Bummy and Herb Yantis will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 27. They were married June 27, 1947, at the Toledo Presbyterian Church. They have lived in Longview, Anacortes and presently outside of Chehalis. They have lived in their current home in Adna for the last 48 years. The couple has two children, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, with a great-great-grandson on the way. The couple will be at home for their anniversary with family.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO