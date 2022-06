Drivers are desperate for a deal on gas as prices seem to have settled in at about $5 a gallon. “It’s getting outrageous,” small business owner Brandon Yemma said. President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September. That would save drivers 18 cents per gallon on regular fuel and 24 cents a gallon on diesel.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO