Like the USGA before it, the R&A is disinterested in inserting itself into the fight between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, at least for now. The R&A announced this week that all golfers who have qualified for the 150th edition of its event will be allowed to play. That includes the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, all of whom are committed to the second LIV event next week in Oregon.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO