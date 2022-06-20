Please Enable JavaScript

For many years, Facebook was the king of the social media space. But one day, TikTok came, dethroned Facebook, and became the new ruler. Now comes the question: is Facebook planning to retake its kingdom?. Well, yes, Facebook wants to become the number one social platform again, and as for...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Google Chrome has many useful features, one of which is the ability to save usernames and passwords of several websites on its platform. The AutoFill password is becoming a staple feature for many Chrome users, as you no longer have to manually add passwords with every log-in. This feature especially...
You may have come across an app called Android System WebView on your smartphone. It’s a piece of software that enables other apps on your Android device to display web content without having to open a dedicated web browser. However, it’s had a slightly more complex history since Android 7.0 Nougat, which incorporated its functionality into Chrome. This article explains what exactly it does and whether you can safely disable it or not.
In this post, we will help you with how to prevent webpages from showing images in Google Chrome on Windows 11/10 computers. To do this, you can use two built-in features of Windows 11/10 OS. Once you have set the required action, no webpage will be able to display or load the images. Instead, a broken image icon will be visible along with alt text (alternative text, if added) for all the images present in the web pages opened by you.
When social media started building traction in the early 2000s, privacy was less of a concern due to the limitations of social media platforms, and perhaps because fewer people had access to the internet. Nowadays, thanks to security breaches and data leaks, we're all very aware that our digital privacy is volatile.
When someone is thinking of buying a product, they usually read reviews to see what other people's opinions are about it. The feedback of the community could tip the scales in favor of buying something or not. However, a disingenuous review could also mislead you into purchasing a bad device, for example.
Reports show that a widespread outage at Cloudflare, Inc NET affected several popular websites in the early hours of Tuesday. What Happened: Cloudflare said it had identified an issue and was implementing a fix. The company said through its systems status website that it was “ investigating widespread issues” with services and/or its network.
Google News offered a redesigned desktop, which included topic customization. With the redesigned desktop for Google News, you can track global and local news on one screen. You can find your Briefing, Local News, and Top Picks section on a single page in different columns. The new design will make...
After smartphones and tablets took over the world, many of the things we had to do using our computers became available on the go. People were able to pay their bills, chat online, purchase different things, and even place bets. Online betting was slowly but steadily growing in popularity, but...
Shopify has announced over 100 new features as it pushes to improve its ecommerce platform. At its bi-annual showcase, Editions, Shopify launched a new headless commerce offering called Hydrogen & Oxygen, as well as new ecosystem, checkout dev capabilities and various other upgrades. Hydrogen is a React-based framework for building...
CPU usage measures the total processor utilization across all your cores. If you check for this data, you should see a low percentage value (usually a single digit) when you aren’t running any applications. Even when running apps, the CPU usage can jump to 100%, but it should settle down to a lower value after a while.
Comments / 0