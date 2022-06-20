Please Enable JavaScript

In this post, we will help you with how to prevent webpages from showing images in Google Chrome on Windows 11/10 computers. To do this, you can use two built-in features of Windows 11/10 OS. Once you have set the required action, no webpage will be able to display or load the images. Instead, a broken image icon will be visible along with alt text (alternative text, if added) for all the images present in the web pages opened by you.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO