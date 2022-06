The funeral costs for all the victims who died during a school shooting in Uvalde this week will be covered by an anonymous donor.Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed during a press conference on Friday that an unnamed person had come forward and contributed $175,000 (£138,568) to go towards the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed on Tuesday after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth grade class at Robb Elementary School.“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands,” the governor said...

UVALDE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO