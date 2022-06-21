First day of summer brings the heat to northwest Ohio

Potentially dangerous heat is upon northwest Ohio again.

The worst day, according to the National Weather Service, will likely be when summer begins on Tuesday — the longest day of the year.

Weather Underground, an Internet-based company that’s owned by the Weather Company and is a subsidiary of IBM, predicts this week’s highest temperatures and heat indexes will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day. It expects temperatures to peak out at about 98 degrees at about 5 p.m.

That’s the same temperature Toledo reached nearly a week ago when it set a record high for the date Wednesday.

The record for June 21, though, is 100, set in 1988, according to NWS records.

While NWS forecasts a one-degree cooler temperature of 97 for Tuesday, 13abc Chief Meteorologist Jay Berschback said he believes models have underestimated the impact of dry air that day. He is predicting Tuesday’s temperature will top out at 99, still just shy of the record.

A person probably won’t know the difference between Tuesday and Wednesday, though, Mr. Berschback of WTVG-TV said.

Both of those days are expected to have a heat index value of about 100 degrees. Although the high on Wednesday is expected to be 96, that slightly lower temperature will be offset by thicker humidity, he said.

Highs will continue into the 90s through Sunday. The one exception will be Thursday, which is expected to top out at 86.

“The cumulative effect may become an issue toward the end of the week,” Mr. Berschback said.

Regardless, the discomfort level won’t be quite as intense as last week, when areas west of I-75 experienced a heat index of 110 at times, he said.

Residents are encouraged again to stay hydrated and remain indoors with air conditioning as much as possible.

“Know yourself and know your limitations,” Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. “If you think you're reaching your limitations, you've probably already reached them.”

NWS, Weather Underground, and AccuWeather predict temperatures will recede into the slightly more comfortable 80s starting Monday.

The only real threat of rain in the coming days is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Wednesday, NWS reports.

Public libraries and community centers are expected to be made available as cooling centers again. More information on that is expected Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to drink more fluids during heat waves, regardless of how active they are.

“Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink,” the CDC says.

Check with a doctor about appropriate amounts if using water pills or have had fluid intake limited for health reasons.

And don’t forget to put out plenty of fresh water for pets, preferably in shady areas or indoors.

Other tips offered by the CDC:

Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks. They cause the loss of more body fluid.

Never leave infants, children, or pets in parked automobiles, even with windows cracked open. Automobile interiors can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully, focusing more on mornings and evenings to avoid the highest heat in the afternoons. Seek out shade whenever possible.

Cut down on exercise.

Stay informed. Pay attention to weather updates during extreme heat events, and check in on friends and loved ones — especially those at higher risk because of their age or physical condition.

Remember that an electric fan might provide some comfort, but can’t prevent heat-related illness when temperatures are in the high 90s and beyond. Seek air conditioning as much as possible, even if it’s just a midday break at a shopping mall or library.

The CDC said that “even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.”

Pvt. Sterling Rahe, Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesman, agreed with those tips and also encouraged people to limit their caffeine intake and their direct exposure to the sun.

“Dress for summer with light clothing,” he said. “Check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others that may need help.”