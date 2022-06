The 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Sunday night at the site of an event known as “Moechella” has been identified as Northwest D.C. resident Chase Poole. D.C. police said detectives are still canvassing the scene of the shooting near 14th and U streets, where gunfire broke out Sunday night at the Juneteenth celebration. A D.C. police officer and two others were also hurt in the shooting.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO