SMITHS GROVE, Ky.-It’s not every day you see a bear on your evening walk…but for some in Smiths Grove it was quite the sight last night!. A young, lanky male bear was spotted roaming around the area. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s Josh Hart says every June, male bears are kicked out from their breeding range, which are usually mountain counties in southeast Kentucky. They then wander in search of new territory.

SMITHS GROVE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO