AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
Bring your family and friends to play yard games under the shade trees of the village on Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. Have fun with corn-hole, checkers, giant Connect Four, stilts, yard dice, ringer darts, washer toss, and giant dominoes. Weather permitting. Reservations can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or email mbnevills@murfreesborotn.gov.
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets June 22 and 29. Limited to 12.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
See Chattanooga from the beautiful Tennessee River. This 1.5 hour cruise includes 45 minutes of live narration and a mini Moon Pie. Fee includes transportation and sightseeing cruise. Bring money for an early lunch. Sign up by May 8.
Join us on the island of St. Clair where summertime is fun and easy. Wear your Hawaiian shirt/outfit. Bill Sleeter will be preforming. Lite snacks will be served. Seniors will pay at the front desk the day of the dance. Limit 125.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The story behind a South Nashville restaurant is nothing less than extraordinary. The woman behind the popular StrikeOut Wingz in Plaza Mariachi beat all odds to become a successful small business owner. Chinar Tucker works 12 hours a day. When she tells you it's no...
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Chapel Hill Fire Department along with several other agencies helped free a 5-year-old’s hand that became stuck in a pool jet. CHFD crews, along with responders from the Franklin Fire Department, responded to the incident at the community pool in...
The Downtown Dickson Association is creating opportunities for residents to come together to celebrate life, and the second annual Dickson Street Festival is no exception. On Saturday, June 25, historic downtown Dickson will be flush with fun, food, fellowship, and local music, with something for all ages and stages. According...
MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple who rescued what they believed to be a kitten turned out to be a little bit more than the average house cat. The couple took the kitten to an animal shelter near Nashville and told volunteers they found it on their back deck.
It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
Saturday, June 18, was “Freedom Day”, a street fair that culminated the annual three-day Juneteenth Festival organized by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation’s Vonchelle Stembridge. This year the street fair stretched out for three blocks in front of Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, instead of the usual one block, allowing for more craft and community vendors, more dancing and music, and more food vendors.
Propst Development and Chartwell Hospitality today announced they have finalized development of the Conrad Nashville hotel, located in the Broadwest city block in Midtown. The Conrad Nashville is Hilton’s first luxury branded hotel in Nashville and is scheduled to open on June 29, 2022. Additionally, the co-developers have completed the sale of the 234-room property to Northwood Investors, LLC.
Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
Comments / 0