Google tried to troll Apple with this painfully cringey Drake video

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22d1k3_0gGlMLxV00

Apple hardware and Google services have increasingly managed to play nice together over the years, in spite of the occasional sparks and antipathy directed at each other from their respective top executives. Google leaders, for example, love decrying Apple’s ecosystem as an unnecessarily enclosed walled garden to the detriment of its users, while Apple’s top brass lambasts Google, time and again, over privacy missteps.

Plenty of Google services work great on iOS — Google Maps, Google Photos, Gmail, and the like. On the flip side, though, the Apple Messages app has for years played by a certain set of rules, relegating texts from non-iPhone users that flow into the app to ugly green bubble status with an inviolable finality.

That’s led to all sorts of back-and-forth about whether Apple ought to bring its Messages app over to Android, similar to what the company has done with Apple Music. Or at the least adjust its messaging app protocols so that texts from Android users to iPhones aren’t relegated to second-class citizen status. Even Drake, of all people, seems to have decided to weigh in on this.

Texts Go Green

Honestly, Nevermind is the name of Drake’s just-released seventh album, which debuted on Friday. One of the tracks on the album is titled Texts Go Green, which is a reference to the ugly green bubbles that interrupt Apple Messages threads when the sender is an Android device owner. Whereas messages from one Apple device to another, of course, are presented in blue text bubbles.

“Texts go green — it hits a little different, don’t it?” Drake sings on the track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6MmU_0gGlMLxV00
Drake, shown at the Grammy awards. Image source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Googlers apparently agree. The official Android Twitter account over the weekend whipped together a cheesy video presented under the guise of being an “unofficial lyric explainer video.”

“The Android team thinks Drake’s new song is a real banger,” intones a narrator for the Android video, which you can check out below — and which goes on to lament that Apple hasn’t adopted the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol.

“It refers to the phenomenon when an iPhone user gets blocked. Or tries to text someone who doesn’t have an iPhone. Either way it’s pretty rough. If only some super-talented engineering team at Apple would fix this. Because this is a problem that only Apple can fix. They just have to adopt RCS, actually. It would make texting more secure, too. Just sayin’. Great track, tho.”

Apple Messages in iOS 16

Apple, no surprise, won’t be changing the color bubbles or the way that the Apple Messages app interacts with Android devices anytime soon. What is changing later this year, however, are some key features of the iPhone maker’s stock messages app that will get some long-awaited tweaks thanks to the arrival of iOS 16.

With the next-generation software update, Apple will for the first time, for example, give users the ability to edit a message that they just sent to someone.

Users will also be able to un-send messages. Importantly, though, you’ll have a time limit on editing and recalling messages in iOS 16. You can only do either of those within 15 minutes of sending the message.

Other highlights:

  • If you’re busy, and you want to highlight an Apple Messages missive you’ve just read, to remind you to respond to it later? Finally, you’ll be able to do that, as well.
  • There’s also a recovery option for deleted messages coming as well. But only for up to 30 days after you’ve deleted the message.

Related
Phone Arena

Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users

Google Maps has already become a trusty companion for many Android and iOS users as the app is no longer just helps them navigate busy traffic. Less than a week ago, Google announced that Maps will be able to monitor air quality across the United States so that you can plan your outdoor activities accordingly.
Drake
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
TechRadar

Is there a built-in VPN on your iPhone?

In an effort to be at the edge of tech innovation, every year Apple introduces new hardware and software. It does this while also seeking to maintain its reputation of developing incredibly secure devices with features like Private Relay. Introduced back in 2021, one would be forgiven for assuming this...
Digital Trends

Apple’s best iOS 16 feature is something you can’t see

With iOS 16, Apple is once again showing off one of its more useful features. No, it’s not iMessage, though that’s part of it. It’s not the new Apple Pay Later, whatever you may think of it — though that again is part of it. It’s not even the new lock screen that’s sure to draw attention.
The US Sun

What is half swipe on Snapchat?

SNAPCHAT users used a feature that enabled them to read messages without the sender knowing. However, to the dismay of many Snapchat users, that feature has been taken away. Half swipe is a feature that enabled you to view a message without notifying the sender. Even though Snapchat unintentionally created...
BGR.com

How to stop people from editing or unsending iPhone messages in iOS 16

Apple revealed a number of software updates at WWDC 2022 last week, but iOS 16 was the undisputed star of the show. The redesign of the Lock Screen alone would likely have been enough to get most iPhone owners excited, but there were plenty of other surprises during the keynote. Among them were two exciting new features for the Messages app. With iOS 16, it will be possible to edit or even unsend messages you’ve sent.
Engadget

Android users can now add Google Password Manager to their home screen

While Google has long included a among its account perks, accessing a native version of that tool on your Android phone or tablet hasn’t been straightforward. Before a recent Google Play Services update, you had to navigate to the “Privacy” section of Android’s Settings menu to find an option to launch the software. But as points out, you can now add a home screen shortcut to the tool on your Android phone or tablet.
BGR.com

iOS 16 vs iOS 15: Biggest changes coming to your iPhone

The next-generation version of the operating software that powers Apple’s iPhones and iPads is coming this fall, and it promises, as usual, a slew of updates, design changes, and performance tweaks to enhance the user experience. They include everything from Lock Screen customizations to a few long-requested improvements to Apple’s Messages app that are coming in iOS 16, as we saw during the software’s unveiling at WWDC 2022 in recent days.
BGR.com

How to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone

Last year, WhatsApp announced a new feature allowing users to transfer chat history when switching from iPhone to Android. Initially, the feature was only available on Samsung devices, starting with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. A few months later, Google revealed that all its Pixel phones were gaining the feature. The transfer feature will be available on all new phones that launch with Android 12 as well. But what about transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone?
IndieWire

TikTok Is Making YouTube Change Its Game — and It’s Costing Alphabet a Fortune

Click here to read the full article. With more than one billion monthly active users, TikTok’s explosion in popularity over the last two years forced other social media players to play catch-up, but that pivot is costing YouTube a quarter-billion dollars. A new report from the media analysts at MoffettNathanson shows that briefer videos cannibalize viewership (and creation) of longer ones, which means sacrificing commercials . MoffettNathanson now expects YouTube will miss out on $275 million in previously estimated ad revenue this quarter. The researchers previously expected YouTube’s ad revenue to grow 9 percent this quarter to $7.49 billion. However, as...
BGR.com

Here’s a hidden Android security feature you won’t find on any iPhone

With Apple and Android handset makers constantly jockeying back and forth to one-up each other, the gap between the iPhone and Android user experience has only narrowed in recent years. Admittedly, the days when the iPhone was undoubtedly a superior platform relative to Android are long gone. Today, comparing the iPhone to Android is a far more nuanced affair. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see iPhone users clamoring for Apple to bring some Android features to the iPhone. One such example is the ability to create a Secure Folder on Samsung devices.
Apple Insider

Ex-Apple engineer explains why the first iPhone didn't have copy and paste

Ken Kocienda joined Apple in 2001 and was a key engineer on the team that developed the first iPhone. On Sunday, Kocienda shared an amusing anecdote detailing why the first-generation Apple handset didn't have copy and paste. According to Kocienda, the short answer is that the team didn't have time...
BGR.com

BGR.com

