‘Lift your spirits’ at Evansville’s newest bar and grill!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Steaks, bourbon, burgers — what more could you ask for? The Barrel House opened their doors to the Tri-State today, inviting customers to try their wide variety of drinks and menu items.

The new restaurant features over 150 bourbons and 75 tequilas to choose from. The Barrel House is located at a familiar location, currently occupying the former Mattingly’s 23 and Show-Me’s on Evansville’s eastside.

“We’re hoping to get that late night crowd from the movies,” manager Tina Longsdon tells us. “So either before you go to the movies or afterwards. We’re hoping that being located here — that we do get some draw from there.”

The Barrel House is locally owned and operated. The new eatery is located on Morgan Center Drive right next to Showplace Cinemas.

