Evansville, IN

‘Lift your spirits’ at Evansville’s newest bar and grill!

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Steaks, bourbon, burgers — what more could you ask for? The Barrel House opened their doors to the Tri-State today, inviting customers to try their wide variety of drinks and menu items.

The new restaurant features over 150 bourbons and 75 tequilas to choose from. The Barrel House is located at a familiar location, currently occupying the former Mattingly’s 23 and Show-Me’s on Evansville’s eastside.

“We’re hoping to get that late night crowd from the movies,” manager Tina Longsdon tells us. “So either before you go to the movies or afterwards. We’re hoping that being located here — that we do get some draw from there.”

The Barrel House is locally owned and operated. The new eatery is located on Morgan Center Drive right next to Showplace Cinemas.

JC Phelps

Big BBQ Flavor in Small Town Kentucky: Peak Brothers, a Kentucky Legacy

Hey, y’all! If you’re a BBQ fan, there’s no better place to visit than Western Kentucky’s Bluegrass, Blues, and BBQ Region. On your trip out west, do note that there’s big flavor lodged in rural Waverly, Kentucky — and it comes in the form of mutton, pulled pork, ham, and ribs. Peak Brothers BBQ is a Union County legacy and is not to be missed!
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Celestine celebrates community and mustaches

CELESTINE, Ind. (WEHT) – A small town is coming together for a big one-day event. “There’s honestly something for everyone at this event!” Shares Streetfest Advertising Chairperson Dawn Schnell. “So many fun events for the kids. Great opportunities to gather with your family and friends with the scavenger hunt and pet parade, which I’m excited […]
CELESTINE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 24-26

Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Rotary announces Civic Award winners

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Rotary Club of Evansville announced Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Carol McClintock as the winners of the 2021 Rotary Club Civic Award. The announcement happened during the Noon Program at the Bally’s Conference Center in downtown Evansville. The buffet opens at 11:30 a.m. The Evansville Rotary Club Civic Award is given […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man accused of using fireworks as weapon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police say he fired “explosives” at another man late Tuesday night. The Evansville Police Department believes 49-year-old Curt D. Manion was the one responsible. EPD reports that officers were sent to Allens Lane around 10:15 p.m. to help the Evansville Fire Department after […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

