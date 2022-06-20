ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Quieter Weather Ahead

By Dave Holder
kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for a few lingering showers and thunderstorms across our...

www.kxnet.com

WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
The Independent

UK weather: Temperatures to drop by 15C after heatwave with rain on the way

Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely. The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday. It comes after a UK heatwave which...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Combo Of Heat & Severe Thunderstorms Today

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of extreme heat and humidity on Wednesday, with a chance of severe thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Wednesday's tropical-like humidity could increase rainfall totals, creating a risk for localized flooding, with eastern areas such as Kingston and Ottawa most at risk for the dangerous conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

