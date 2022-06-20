Boat Catches Fire At Lake Norman State Park

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The extreme heat we’re dealing with today is a great risk for emergency responders. When firefighters get a call like the one on Tuesday afternoon to the massive fire in a China Grove junkyard, they fight not only the fire, but the heat of the day, and they do all that wearing heavy gear designed to protect them.
HICKORY, N.C. — A collaborative community beautification initiative has been unveiled at two Hickory parks in an attempt to prevent littering and promote environmental protection. Keep Catawba Beautiful and the City of Hickory unveiled the results of their Only Rain in the Storm Drain Contest on Wednesday. Officials say...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle that was reported stolen three years ago was found at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County this week, deputies said. The Alexander County Sheriff's Office recovered the SUV near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory, Sheriff Chris Bowman said. The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to Hickory police in 2019.
CHARLOTTE — A fire at a gym Tuesday afternoon shut down a major road in south Charlotte. Firefighters were at Front Row Fitness on South Boulevard near Archdale Drive at noon. Crews initially reported that smoke was coming from the roof of the building. In a later update, the...
LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office are asking the public’s help locating a missing man. Deputies responded to a call on Moorland Lane near mile marker 27. The sister of 55-year-old Eddie Abernathy informed detectives he was last seen on June 15th. Attempts...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A young boy was found walking outside, unattended, after being dropped off at a summer camp in North Carolina. His mom, Stephany Steen, told WBTV she felt something wasn’t right when she dropped off her son Monday morning. Steen said she felt there...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt, including one with serious injuries, in a crash on northbound Interstate 77 near Huntersville Wednesday, officials say. The crash happened on I-77 near mile marker 21 north of the I-485 interchange just before 11:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Medic said […]
SHERRILLS FORD – The June 18 opening of Mountain Creek Park provided the final piece to the puzzle of Catawba County’s parks system, bringing an array of amenities to the county’s Lake Norman shores. “To be able to offer this for the citizens in this area of...
LOCUST, N.C. — Police are investigating after two vehicles crashed, including a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, Tuesday night in Stanly County. Authorities responded to the scene at around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Meadowcreek Church Road. Officers determined a car traveling...
Statesville, N.C. — A third family member has died after a June 13 crash involving a golf cart and a DWI driver in Iredell County. Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Marlowe and his 5-year-old son, Bentley, were killed when the golf cart they were in was hit by a car. Four others on the golf cart, ages 2, 13, 16 and 26, were seriously injured, including Bentley's mom, Amy Mills.
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeowner is shaken up after she says a man tried to break into her home in East Charlotte. Her oldest son jumped into action before police arrived to arrest the suspect. The homeowner lives in the Sheffield Park neighborhood and wanted to conceal her identity. She says she has […]
Beginning Friday, visitors to downtown Salisbury can walk around with their alcoholic beverage of choice thanks to the execution of a new social district. The Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD) becomes official Friday, July 1st, after months of preparation, discussion, merchant information sessions and final City Council approval. A social...
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — People will soon be able to enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverages while strolling the streets of downtown Albemarle thanks to the implementation of a new social district. The Albemarle City Council recently approved the establishment of a social district in downtown Albemarle that would allow people...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man involved in a hit and run crash causing injury after he stole the car involved in the incident from Randy Marion and license plate from Huntersville Ford. Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked...
