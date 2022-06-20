Boat Catches Fire At Lake Norman State Park

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The extreme heat we’re dealing with today is a great risk for emergency responders. When firefighters get a call like the one on Tuesday afternoon to the massive fire in a China Grove junkyard, they fight not only the fire, but the heat of the day, and they do all that wearing heavy gear designed to protect them.

