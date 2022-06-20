ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man convicted of manslaughter

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty Monday of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr.,...

KTBS

Caddo grand jury returns 4 murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four homicide indictments are among the six returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday. Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport, in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel Henry following a domestic argument. Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, of Shreveport, in the March 3 shooting death...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Two Shreveport Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two Shreveport men have been sentenced to prison in Federal Court. The men both had charges for illegally possessing firearms. Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport Police Department officers were patrolling an area in Shreveport on March 15, 2021 and observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, later identified as Mandigo. A search was conducted of his vehicle and law enforcement officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his. Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
caddoda.com

LaTroy Smith Jr. guilty of manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court Monday, June 20, 2022. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Multiple Felon Gets Natural Life Sentence

A Shreveport man who was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer in December after having been convicted of numerous other felonies since 2008 was sentenced Monday, June 20, 2022, to natural life in prison. Tobias Williams, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole, probation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man gets max for 2019 shooting in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center. Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Shannon Hicks, SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Officer Shannon Hicks of the Shreveport Police Department. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email...
SHREVEPORT, LA
sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Competition

The Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports held the First Annual Youth Shooting Sports. Competition on Saturday, June 18, for students from around the state. There were 40 students from Bossier, Caddo, Cameron, Bienville, Lincoln, Sabine, Vernon,. and Webster Parishes who participated in the first youth shooting sports competitive event at...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

SPD seeks IDs on men accused of shooting church van

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released photos of two men who allegedly shot out the windows of a church van in hopes to identify them. According to police, the two men were observed shooting at a van belonging to a church in the 800 block of Pine Hill on May 10.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Man accidentally shot at west Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was shot by accident at a business in the Werner Park neighborhood late Tuesday night. Police say two men were at the Interstate Tires on the 5300 block of Jewella Ave. around 11:49 p.m. when the incident happened. The men told officers that one of them went to stand up when he hit his gun on the ground and it went off.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Man accused in Bienville murder arrested after traffic stop

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bienville Parish man is behind bars in connection with a Sunday night homicide following a traffic stop. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to a shots fired call on Cable Street in Arcadia. Once on scene, the sheriff’s office says deputies found Roderick Davis suffering a “large gunshot wound to the chest.”
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

