Oregon OKs Pfizer, Moderna Covid Vaccines for Children 6 Months and Older
By Tyler Francke
canbyfirst.com
2 days ago
Days after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada publicly endorsed their use, citing a review by a scientific workgroup. The...
Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine may relate to a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer Inc PFE - BioNTech SE's BNTX shot, Reuters reported citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Citing recent data, CDC said that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types...
The Food and Drug Administration issued three new authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, paving the way for those younger than 5 years old to receive their first round of shots. The FDA authorized Pfizer shots for children between 6 months and 4 years old, and Moderna shots for children...
The United States has begun distributing COVID vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine for children aged six...
On Saturday, a committee of independent vaccine experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on its recommendation for children ages six months to five years to receive the COVID-19 vaccination series. After the vote, the White House reported that vaccinations for children under five would be available starting on Tuesday.
The FDA authorized two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for kids under five yesterday—a year and a half after vaccines were approved for adults 16+. Big picture: Although kids are less likely to have a severe case of Covid-19 than adults, it’s still “a top killer of children right now,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. The agency also found that…
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's action follows its advisory panel's unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots. The nation's vaccination campaign began about 1 1/2 years ago with older adults, the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s 15-valent conjugate shot becomes the first one that is approved in nearly a decade. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (Vaxneuvance) for the use in infants 6 weeks old through 17 years of age for pneumococcal disease. This Merck vaccine is indicated to provide protection against Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F.
It's a simple question: is vaping bad for you? The answer, however, is a bit more complicated. Vaping, aka smoking e-cigarettes, has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, especially among teenagers, for whom e-cigarettes are illegal. And while overall tobacco-use numbers are down for teenagers in the US, e-cigarette smoking continues to be the most popular tobacco product among the age group, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Though e-cigarettes don't contain tobacco, they're still referred to as "tobacco products.") That popularity has led the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to crack down on all e-cigarette products, but especially the ultrapopular Juul, which attracted teens in particular with its sweet flavors, easily inhaled vapor, and savvy marketing campaigns.
(Reuters) -The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday blocked e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc from selling its nicotine products in the United States, potentially dealing a fatal blow to the once high-flying San Francisco company. Following a nearly two-year-long review of scientific and public health data submitted by the company,...
Merck scored another big win Wednesday with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for an expanded indication of Vaxneuvance, its pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine. The new indication includes children 6 weeks through 17 years of age. This news is the latest in a series of approvals for the vaccine.
THE US Food and Drug Administration is planning to announce a ban on Juul e-cigarettes, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Health officials are planning the move following a two-year review of data from Juul Labs Inc., the company that produces the nicotine vapes, according to the Journal. The announcement...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Mustang Bio’s MBIO lead drug MB-106 for the treatment of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center for...
(Reuters) - Nearly 1 in 5 American adults who reported having COVID-19 in the past are still having symptoms of long COVID, according to survey data collected in the first two weeks of June, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday. Overall, 1 in 13 adults in the United States have...
