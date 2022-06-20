ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon OKs Pfizer, Moderna Covid Vaccines for Children 6 Months and Older

By Tyler Francke
canbyfirst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada publicly endorsed their use, citing a review by a scientific workgroup. The...

canbyfirst.com

Comments / 2

TODAY.com

COVID-19 vaccine timing, side effects and efficacy for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration issued three new authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, paving the way for those younger than 5 years old to receive their first round of shots. The FDA authorized Pfizer shots for children between 6 months and 4 years old, and Moderna shots for children...
KIDS
International Business Times

U.S. COVID Vaccines Start To Roll Out For Young Children

The United States has begun distributing COVID vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine for children aged six...
KIDS
biospace.com

With CDC Nod, COVID-19 Vaccines for Youngest Kids to Begin Tuesday

On Saturday, a committee of independent vaccine experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on its recommendation for children ages six months to five years to receive the COVID-19 vaccination series. After the vote, the White House reported that vaccinations for children under five would be available starting on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
morningbrew.com

The FDA authorizes Covid-19 vaccines for kids under five

The FDA authorized two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for kids under five yesterday—a year and a half after vaccines were approved for adults 16+. Big picture: Although kids are less likely to have a severe case of Covid-19 than adults, it’s still “a top killer of children right now,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. The agency also found that…
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Family Doctor
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
WEKU

The FDA authorizes COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers

U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's action follows its advisory panel's unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots. The nation's vaccination campaign began about 1 1/2 years ago with older adults, the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s Pneumococcal Vaccine for Infants and Children

The company’s 15-valent conjugate shot becomes the first one that is approved in nearly a decade. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (Vaxneuvance) for the use in infants 6 weeks old through 17 years of age for pneumococcal disease. This Merck vaccine is indicated to provide protection against Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
