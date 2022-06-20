Operation Smile hosts first free summer camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Smile will host its first free S.T.E.A.M. camp this summer for rising 7th and 8th graders.

The camp, “World of Medicine” , will take place at Operation Smile’s Anthony L. and Hideko S. Burgess Interactive Learning Center (ILC) starting July 25.

Campers will be there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for a week-long camp. There are four different sessions available:

July 25 – 29

August 1 – 5

August 8 – 12

August 15 – 19

The summer camp will explore various topics like culture, empathy, service, medicine and empowerment.

Meals are provided for campers and transportation assistance may be offered upon request. Opportunities for high school students to become mentors are also available.

Students from specialty schools, as well as homeschooled students, are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply for the camp is Friday, June 24, and notification of acceptance will be sent out by July 8.

The application form for both campers and mentors and more info can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.