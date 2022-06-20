ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Saucon Township, PA

Enjoy Free Movies in Lower Saucon Township Parks This Summer

By Josh Popichak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The date for the first Movie in the Park has been changed from Friday, June 24 to Saturday, June 25. The big ticket in the Saucon Valley area this week is the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club, but other events that are affordable and fun will also...

WFMZ-TV Online

K&T Emporium opens in Pottstown selling locally made items

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new business in Montgomery County is open for business. K&T Emporium celebrated their grand opening on June 17. The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce joined owners Trevor Waldspurger and Kyle Stewart for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 S. Hanover Street in Pottstown. K&T Emporium is a...
POTTSTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Whitehall Heritage Fest returns in 2022!

The Whitehall Area Chamber is proud to partner with Whitehall Township and Trulieve to present Whitehall Heritage Festival on June 25, 2022!. The Whitehall Area Chamber of Commerce, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, is pleased to partner with Whitehall Township and Trulieve to bring back Whitehall Heritage Fest. Hosted first in the 1980s, Heritage Fest is a celebration of the extensive heritage and history of the Whitehall area. The festival will take place on June 25th, 2022, from 1-5 PM on Mickley Road (between Gallagher and Lenhert Roads) and at the Grim Barn property on Lenhert Road.
WHITEHALL, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Hurricane Agnes then and now

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — On this night 50 years ago, frantic evacuations were underway in the Wyoming Valley. The remnants of Hurricane Agnes had the Susquehanna River surging. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to the Wilkes-Barre area to look back on those devastating days in June of 1972.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Credit union opens Trexlertown Branch, first of 5 planned in Lehigh Valley

TREXLERTOWN, PA. - A credit union announced Tuesday it has opened a new branch, the first of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than half a million members and over $6.5 billion in assets. The Trexlertown Branch is located in Allentown at 5605 Hamilton Boulevard.
TREXLERTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

Everyone Is Polish As The Poconos Celebrates Polish Day This Weekend

Photo provided by Polish Living History, Inc. Step back in time and have your photo taken with a 10th-century Viking, a 17th-century Husar, or maybe even the King & Queen. Polish Living History, Inc. is holding its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos on Saturday, June 25, at the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville. There will be music, dancing, and a whole lot more. The celebration will showcase some of Poland's most defining historical moments from the 10-20th centuries, including the Slavic or Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and World War II soldiers. The key features of the celebration will be a living history camp, music by DJ Joe, dancing, a beer garden, a pierogi eating contest, and live performances by Dorota & Aneta. However, the highlight of this year's event is a fighting knights tournament called the Husaria Cup Duel Tournament.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Marquis Project in Easton receives $2M in funding

EASTON, Pa. - A project involving the conversion of the Pine Street Garage in Easton into a 7-story mixed-use development is receiving a new infusion of funding. State Sen. Lisa Boscola announced $2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding Tuesday for “The Marquis” project. The Marquis, located...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Slide the Slopes' returns to Bear Creek

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A popular summer attraction is back at Bear Creek. Slide the Slopes will be at the resort in Longswamp Township, Berks County from July 7 through August 14, according to a news release from Bear Creek. It features inflatable water slides on the ski slopes, and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County: PA 248 closure in Lehigh Township

Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Birch Creek. Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive. The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to Do in Allentown, PA

The third-largest city in Pennsylvania behind both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Allentown lies in the Lehigh Valley along the winding river of the same name. Once an important industrial center, it has reinvented itself in recent times. It’s now known for its family-friendly attractions, sports events and local amusement park.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wlvr.org

Kids learn to swim, be safe at Wildwater Kingdom

The world’s largest swim lesson is set to take place Thursday and Lehigh Valley kids are invited to join. Dorney Park is offering a free swim lesson in recognition of the 13th annual event. About 125 children will participate in the free swimming lesson at the Wave Pool. Ryan...
LIFESTYLE
sauconsource.com

Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Local Seniors

If you’re a local senior who’s looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn’t–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer, township of big land deals, sees real-estate transfer revenue top annual target in 6 months

Palmer Township is the home of the big land deal in Northampton County, and that means extra revenue in 2022. Financially at least, big warehouses are paying off. The township assesses a transfer tax of 0.5% on land sales. One-half percent may not seem like much. On a $150,000 property, it would amount to $750, but with recent Palmer-size deals, it adds up fast.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Upcoming fireworks shows in the area

Whitemarsh Township has released a list of upcoming fireworks shows in the area that take place between June 25th and July 1st. All of these shows are private. In addition, The Ambler Kiwanis Club is holding its Independence Day fireworks on Friday, July 1st. This is a public event. This...
AMBLER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown's Summer Playground Program starts Monday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Summer Playground Program starts Monday. The free 8-week program features playground activities and lunches at 18 participating parks in the city. Kids will also have the chance to win prizes, like bikes, sports equipment, and art supplies. You can sign up for the program at the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem may rethink policy for sale of police guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A vote during Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting sparked a discussion about the city's policy for disposal of police department weapons. Michael Manfredo retired after serving the City of Bethlehem as a police officer for 20 years. As is often the case when police officers retire honorably, Manfredo wanted to purchase his used duty weapon, which is permitted under a city resolution.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Farmers’ Market vouchers available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Next-of-kin sought for Bethlehem man

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is searching for the next-of-kin for a Bethlehem man. Tam Hung Nguyen was pronounced dead on June 17 at 1:42 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Nguyen died of natural causes, the coroner reports. Anyone with information about Nguyen's next-of-kin is asked to...
BETHLEHEM, PA

