"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

Click here to read the full article. If you love how linseed oil makes your paints flow but aren’t keen on how it yellows over time, you might want to replace it with walnut oil. While typically more expensive and slower to dry, walnut oil has less of a tendency to yellow—which means you can use it with light colors without worry. It also has virtually no odor, and it thins paints while blending masterfully with them so their values remain unaltered. You can count among its fans Renaissance masters such as Leonardo da Vinci and Giorgio Vasari. Ready to...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO