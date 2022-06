A 2-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded Wednesday in Hollygrove, New Orleans police said. First responders learned of the shooting at 6:18 p.m. from a call for medical help at a house in the 8600 block of Apple Street, police spokesperson Aaron Looney said. When Fire Department personnel arrived, however, the house was empty. The toddler had been taken to Ochsner Baptist hospital then transferred to Children's Hospital, where he died less than an hour after the first call.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO