Child stabbed in chest by catfish barb in Pasco, airlifted to Tampa, officials say

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
A child was airlifted Monday afternoon after the spine of a catfish stabbed the child in the chest and broke off, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. [ Pasco Fire Rescue ]

A child was stabbed by a barb from a catfish and airlifted to a Tampa hospital Monday with the spine embedded in the child’s chest, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

After the child was stung, the mother and child got into their vehicle and began driving to the hospital around 1 p.m., according to Corey Dierdorff, a spokesperson for Pasco Fire Rescue. But when the child began experiencing shortness of breath, the mother pulled over at 4442 U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey and called 911, Dierdorff said.

Dierdorff did not know how or where the child was stung, or what kind of catfish it was.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the catfish barb was embedded about 1 to 1½ inches deep in the child’s chest, Dierdorff said. The child was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

The child’s age and gender were not released, but Dierdorff said they are under 10.

According to the Florida Department of Health, a catfish has venom in its spines, and the spines are so strong they can puncture the sole of a shoe. Catfish stings can cause swelling and numbness, and sometimes can lead to fainting or a reduced heart rate.

Dierdorff said he knows anglers are cautious around catfish because of their barbs. However, he said he couldn’t recall another instance such as this one.

“I know they get cut and stuff by them a lot, but I’ve never heard of anybody getting stabbed in the chest by one of them,” Dierdorff said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Tampa Bay Times

To fight gun violence, Tampa Police will pay you $100 for that firearm

In May, a 14-year-old girl named Nilexia Alexander was found shot to death in a Tampa neighborhood. Her killer has not been arrested. On June 6 in Tampa, two young people were shot in broad daylight in a gas station parking lot, and one of them died. Soon after, a man was shot about two miles away, and he died, too. The incidents weren’t related, police said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Police investigate fatal shooting in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Police were investigating a fatal shooting in Clearwater on Tuesday. Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Flagler Drive, according to a news release from Clearwater police. Homicide detectives were on the scene, police said. No other details were...
CLEARWATER, FL
