ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leakesville, MS

Mississippi: Ex-paramedic sentenced for sexual assaults in ambulances

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GatJD_0gGlI2Pn00

PASCAGOULA, Miss. – A former Mississippi paramedic has been sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole for sexually assaulting patients in ambulances on the way to hospitals.

The Sun Herald reports James Lavelle Walley of Leakesville was sentenced Monday by Circuit Judge Robert Krebs.

The 57-year-old Walley pleaded guilty May 9 to three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath says the crimes occurred between 2016 and 2019.

The ambulance company fired him.

McIlrath says Walley raped a pregnant patient as she was being taken to a hospital, and the woman had a miscarriage hours later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in 2021 drownings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the drowning deaths of two men in 2021. Augusta area news outlets report that Shontover Kirkland pleaded guilty Tuesday. She was sentenced to serve a year in prison and nine years of probation. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Leakesville, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

State Supreme Court reverses murder convictions in 2016 Peachtree Mall gang shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reversed two murder convictions in a high-profile 2016 Peachtree Mall gang-related shooting. The high court ruled that then Superior Court Judge Frank Jordan erred when he dismissed an obstinate juror during deliberations. After that juror was removed, the Superior Court jury subsequently convicted the defendants. The […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

3 domestic violence calls, 2 arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that their officers were called to three domestic violence incidents over the weekend at three different apartment complexes. Officers made two arrests regarding the incidents. On Friday, June 17 at 11 p.m. police were called to Summer Place Apartments after receiving a domestic complaint. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen arrested for shooting into home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a teenager they believe shot into a home and injured an occupant Tuesday evening, according to a department news release. MPD said on Tuesday around 6:38 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Autumndale Drive in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered the victim’s […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lavelle
WRBL News 3

Mobile Co. Circuit Court Judge faces ethics charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circuit Court Judge has been suspended. The office of Judge James Patterson confirmed to WKRG News 5 the suspension is the reason he was not in the office when our team called on Wednesday, June 22. More News from WRBL The suspension follows a complaint investigated by Alabama’s […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit shares tips to help educators prevent, report trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recently took part in the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference. The conference was hosted by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Georgia Department of Education, and was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center from June […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Sexual Assaults#Paramedic#Violent Crime#Circuit#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man drives his shooter home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday. On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. More News from WRBL Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Father of slain Trinity Gardens man: ‘In the name of Jesus, y’all put the guns down’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim of a fatal gunshot on Sunday was just turning a corner in his life, according to his father. Mobile police on Tuesday identified the victim as 23-year-old Karlos Cortez Pettway, who died in a house in the 1900 block of West Clark Avenue, just inside the Mobile city limits in the Trinity Gardens community. Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WRBL News 3

Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school […]
UVALDE, TX
WRBL News 3

Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle’s reported wife registers 2 new businesses at Myrtle Beach Safari’s address days after his arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s reported wives has registered two businesses since Antle’s arrest earlier this month — both with addresses listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns. China York filed articles of organization with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office for Vali Co LLC and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
navarrenewspaper.com

Mississippi man faces several charges after traffic stop

A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy following a traffic stop then threw crushed methamphetamine into his chest and face. The deputy was pulling over 35-year old Todd Adams of Hattiesburg on Racetrack Road for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. yesterday. Adams did not have a driver’s license and the smell of marijuana was emanating from inside the vehicle.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy