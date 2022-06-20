FHP: Truck crashes into car, rolls over on I-95 in Jacksonville

Florida Highway Patrol (WFTV.com News Staff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on I-95, north of I-295, caused a wrecker truck to roll over onto its side and block two southbound lanes on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were no major injuries, FHP confirmed.

The crash report states the incident happened around 2 p.m. A 29-year-old man driving an ASAP Towing wrecker truck was traveling northbound in the center lane when traffic began to slow.

The truck was unable to slow and crashed into the rear of a Ford Mustang ahead of it, the report says. Then, the truck went off the roadway and struck a guardrail before rolling over onto its side. The driver received minor injuries.

The report says the Mustang, driven by a 39-year-old man, traveled off the left side of the roadway after the crash and stopped near the guardrail. Both the driver and the passenger, a 38-year-old woman, were uninjured.

