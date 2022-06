Right now, the suspect charged with killing a teenage girl in 1993 is sitting in Western State Hospital waiting for doctors to clear him for trial. Snohomish County Sheriff's Detective Brad Walvatne says Alan Dean was identified as a suspect through genetic genealogy. He was arrested in 2020 but detectives have continued to argue that he is incompetent to stand trial. Melissa was kidnapped from her home during a struggle. Her body was found in a ravine the next day in Everett. She had been strangled. To solve a case like this, Det. Walvatne says he goes to the beginning to meticulously build a timeline.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO