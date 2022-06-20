Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of DC, including the following : District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 AM EDT, Rock Creek at Sherrill Drive remains in minor flood this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of The North Central District of Columbia - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
