Saint Louis County, MN

Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Once levels have peaked, it will take a matter of weeks to a month for levels to decline to near normal summer...

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of DC, including the following : District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 AM EDT, Rock Creek at Sherrill Drive remains in minor flood this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of The North Central District of Columbia - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

