A church arson investigation, heat brings local power outages & Covid shots for Minnesota children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple rounds of severe weather moved through parts of North Dakota Sunday and Monday causing damage and some incredible viewer photos. First, on Sunday evening and into the night storms moved into the Peace Garden State from Montana and South Dakota. The Bismarck-Mandan area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the state as about 1.5″ of rain fell in a very short period of time, which led to flash flooding. Additionally, wind gusts over 60 mph caused scattered tree damage across the region. Hail up to penny size was also reported on the north side of Bismarck. The Mandan Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 75 mph as the storm moved through around 1 a.m. Monday. By 1:15 a.m., over 1,500 customers were reported without power by MDU, particularly in Mandan.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO