Minnesota State

A church arson investigation, heat brings local power outages & Covid shots for Minnesota children

By Michael Downs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you....

Power outage hits West Fargo; Discharge hearing for Fargo teacher & North Dakota orders shots for children

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: An arson investigation is underway after a suspicious fire at an area church. Overloaded power grids lead to power outages in the FM metro. Hundreds of locations will soon open across Minnesota to offer Covid-19 shots to children ages 5 and under.
FARGO, ND
Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his yard over the weekend. The injury required immediate surgery. Cramer remains in North Dakota close to medical care. He says there is a high risk of infection, and its possible a finger may need to be amputated. Cramer says he'll miss votes and hearings this week, but anticipates returning to Washington after July 4th. Cramer says he anticipates "doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps".
FARGO, ND
Two day standoff near Twin Cities ends with suspect shot

(St. Michael, MN) -- A two-day armed standoff at a home in the northwest portion of the greater Twin Cities area is now over. The Wright County Sheriff's Office is now giving more details about the incident, saying the standoff in St. Micheal began just after midnight Tuesday morning. The...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Massive Verizon outage impacts customers in Northeast and Midwest

(New York, NY) -- A major Verizon Fios outage was impacting customers overnight into Thursday morning in parts of the East Coast and Midwest. Customers reported internet outages in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, and Madison, Wisconsin. Some have reported service is starting to return, but there were considerable issues for at least more than two hours in some areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Strong storms caused major damage to home in Detroit Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “No one’s prepared for this ever,” said Donovan Fletcher, a resident in Detroit Lakes. Monday night, Donovan Fletcher and Keli Loftstrom were preparing for the storm passing through Detroit Lakes. “I saw debris flying so I rushed inside and as soon...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Girl riding bike hit by car in Valley City

(Valley City, ND) -- A girl riding a bike is seriously injured after being struck by a road maintenance machine in Valley City. The collision happened late Tuesday morning north of Jefferson elementary school. The road maintenance roller was being operated by a city employee at the time of the accident.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Storm cleanup underway in Western Minnesota

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Storm cleanup efforts in Lakes Country are expected to take weeks. Rain and heavy winds ripped through Otter Tail County Monday night flipping boats, downing trees and tearing roofs off businesses and homes. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says deputies evacuated the Otter Lodge during the storm, which tore off the roof and caused heavy cosmetic damage.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
South Central North Dakota Fireworks Shows Viewing Guide

One year ago today fireworks were banned for Morton and Burleigh counties in south-central North Dakota. Other counties around us such as Emmons, Grant, and others had also adopted a "no fireworks policy." What a difference a year can make. This year the state is drought-free, burn bans are all but history, and it's "game on" for fireworks.
BISMARCK, ND
Annual torch run held for North Dakota Special Olympics

(Bismarck, ND) -- Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday for the annual Torch Run for the North Dakota Special Olympics. The run began at the State Capitol and ended at Scheels. The run is held in seven communities across the state. The event started in 1985 to raise...
BISMARCK, ND
Storm summary: how severe weather impacted parts of ND Sunday and Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple rounds of severe weather moved through parts of North Dakota Sunday and Monday causing damage and some incredible viewer photos. First, on Sunday evening and into the night storms moved into the Peace Garden State from Montana and South Dakota. The Bismarck-Mandan area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the state as about 1.5″ of rain fell in a very short period of time, which led to flash flooding. Additionally, wind gusts over 60 mph caused scattered tree damage across the region. Hail up to penny size was also reported on the north side of Bismarck. The Mandan Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 75 mph as the storm moved through around 1 a.m. Monday. By 1:15 a.m., over 1,500 customers were reported without power by MDU, particularly in Mandan.
BISMARCK, ND
Heat played role in three Fargo power outages, officials say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials say it was the extreme heat that lead to more than 2,000 customers to be without power Sunday evening. However, they say despite the continued heat wave in the metro, the issue shouldn’t happen again. Power went out between 3 p.m. and...
FARGO, ND
Two under arrest after lengthy chase twists through FM Metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody at the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions on a wild chase late Wednesday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:11 p.m, an officer attempted to stop a 1988 Chevy C1500 pickup which had fled from Fargo Police twice in the previous two days. The vehicle fled for a third time and was last seen heading towards Moorhead on 12th Avenue North.
FARGO, ND
6-22-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

01:16 - Eddie Sheeley, Location President of Choice Bank, and Tracee Capron, Executive Director for Hospice Red River Valley joins Bonnie and Friends. Choice Bank is having a Go Hawaiian for Hospice fundraiser on June 28, 2022, from 11am - 1pm. All proceeds will go directly to Hospice Red River Valley. If you would like to put in a to go order you can do so using this link here. All to go orders must be picked up by June 24th.
FARGO, ND
Several hundred without power near Fargo Davies High School

(Fargo, ND) -- A few hundred Cass County Electric Cooperative members are without power as the temperature rises in the Fargo area. The utility provider says an estimated 217 CCEC members in the Davies High School area are currently experiencing a power outage. The cause is unknown at this time.
5700 Pediatric COVID vaccines coming to North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is ordering 57-hundred pediatric COVID-19 doses from the federal government. The doses will be available at over 100 healthcare providers throughout the state. Vaccinations could start within the week. Health officials say COVID vaccinations are an important way to minimize the...
BISMARCK, ND

