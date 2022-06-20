ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

State Fire Marshal’s office offers reminders about fireworks ahead of July 4th holiday

By Michael Simoneaux
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents should keep fireworks safety in mind ahead of Independence Day and should also be knowledgeable about buying them. As of...

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning June 19 Fire that Claimed the Life of One Person

Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigating Early Morning June 19 Fire that Claimed the Life of One Person. On June 19, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal reported that LASFM deputies are investigating an overnight house fire in Oakdale involving one death. Around 12:45 a.m., the Oakdale Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire located in the 300 block of Anderson Street. The State Fire Marshal’s Office indicated that while two adult males were able to escape, an adult female victim was unfortunately located inside.
OAKDALE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 518 After Hitting a Tree

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 518 After Hitting a Tree. Louisiana – On June 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 518 at Old Athens Road in Athens, Louisiana. Patrick Halliburton, 33, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in this crash. The initial investigation revealed that Haliburton was driving a 2001 Ford pickup west on LA Highway 518. Halliburton exited the highway and hit a tree for unknown reasons.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Laborde Earles Law Firm to give away backpacks and supplies to local children

ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) As the new school year approaches, Laborde Earles Law Firm recognizes the power of education and creating a bright future for Louisiana children. This summer, Laborde Earles will be giving backpacks to hundreds of children across Central Louisiana. The event, “Project Backpack,” is the law firm’s inaugural school supply giveaway, with a goal to provide an equal opportunity for students returning to school this fall.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

La. State Police name new second-in-command

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police named a new second-in-command at the agency Monday. State Police Colonel Lamar Davis announced Chavez Cammon is the agency’s new Assistant Superintendent and Chief of Staff. Cammon replaces Lt. Col. Doug Cain who retired last week. “I am pleased to welcome...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Break
Politics
KNOE TV8

Louisiana's Most Endangered Historic Places List Announced

Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Legislators discuss legislative session at Bastrop Morehouse Chamber event. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawmakers highlighted a $1 million investment in Louisiana Delta Community College’s new Bastrop...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21, 2022, that on March 29, 2022, the CPSO received a complaint about a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, Louisiana, inappropriately touching a student during after-school tutoring in October 2021. The victim also informed detectives that he was discussing sex with her. After further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $25,000 arrest warrant for Million on June 16. On June 20, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Later that day, he was released on bond.
SULPHUR, LA
brproud.com

Cabin, campsite reservation system for Louisiana state parks launches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Making a cabin or campsite reservation at a Louisiana State Park will now be easier due to a new system, according to state park officials. The Office of State Parks said new features of the system include a call center, a golf course management system, and the ability to buy annual passes, gift cards, and merchandise online.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

State Distributes More Than $100 Million in Pandemic Housing Assistance to 20,000+ Louisiana Residents: Funds Still Available; Apply Now

The Louisiana Office of Community Development has distributed more than $100 million in federal housing assistance to more than 20,000 residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a federally funded COVID-19 relief program. Funds are still available for eligible residents who apply now. The program focuses on paying past-due...
LOUISIANA STATE
