Marion, KY

Solutions sought for water shortage in Marion

By Mike Pickett
 2 days ago

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) Officials from a western Kentucky city are meeting with state officials to prevent water taps across town from going dry.

Marion in Crittenden County is under a State of Emergency, due to a water shortage.

Lake George, just outside Marion, recently had to be drained after a levee failure was discovered. This, along with limited rainfall, and other factors, lead to the State of Emergency being declared in this Crittenden County town.

“For anyone who still continues to believe this isn’t a crisis, they need to get to the point of recognizing that this is a crisis,” said Adam Ledford, Marion City Administrator.

Here’s why Evansville drinking water may taste different soon

City and state officials met this afternoon to look for short and long term solutions. Ledford says Marion has 17 to 20 days worth of water remaining. The problem started after a levee at Lake George started to fail. The lake is the town’s main water supply. The lake was drained, leaving the town to rely on a back up supply at city lake, but Ledford said there was not as much water there as originally thought.

“Immediately, we believed on older estimates that city lake had between 25 and 30 days of water supply. After the division of water came down and did some analysis, we come to the determination that it had a week’s less,” he explained.

Short-term solutions include bringing in water from Webster and Caldwell Counties, and possibly from underground sources.

“We need to be, one, looking at the effects of the well water to treat it, and two, to see what happens when it gets into our system to make sure it doesn’t cause any problems in our system as well,” Ledford said.

Evansville Residents Raise Concerns Over Proposed Water Bill Hike

“We were a little nervous, but so far, we’ve been O.K,” said Katie Wheeler, who runs two restaurants in town. She says it’s business as usual so far, but she is looking at ways to save water.

“We’re soaking dishes all day, so that, hopefully, at the end of the night, we can get it done quicker, use less water in our machines,” she explained.

Ledford is also asking residents to conserve water however they can, even when doing routine tasks.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2022)

