ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Miss. man threw meth in deputy’s face: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Aspen Popowski, Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4bdI_0gGlErTj00

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Mississippi man was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says he threw meth into an officer’s face which sent him to the hospital.

Todd Adams was arrested after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation Sunday, June 19, at Racetrack Road. Deputies discovered that Adams didn’t have a driver’s license and smelled marijuana coming from his car.

George Co. to pay half of general fund for 2014 jail death

Adams ran from deputies after he was asked to get out of the car, according to officials. When a deputy tried to tase him, Adams grabbed the taser and threw meth in his face. Adams was later found hiding under a trailer, with taser probes still attached, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched Adams’ car and found:

  • 147 grams of meth
  • 12 hydrocodone pills
  • 76 grams of codeine syrup
  • Marijuana

Adams was charged with:

  • Battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Driving without a license (three or more suspensions)
  • Depriving an officer of a means of protection
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Resisting an officer

The deputy was taken to a hospital and treated for exposure to methamphetamine, which caused his heart rate to jump. Adams, a Hattiesburg, Miss. resident, was booked into the Okaloosa County jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 7

Related
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for damaging 2 Escambia County Sheriff’s vehicles

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man was arrested for damaging two of the sheriff’s office’s vehicles. ECSO confirmed on Facebook that Ceth Gates, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 22, for the damages made to the vehicles on June 15 at the apartment complex on the 8000 block […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Man accused of killing woman at Pensacola fitness indicted for murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend was indicted for her murder. Kennon Farrow, 39, was indicted by an Escambia County jury on several charges including: First Degree Premeditated Murder with a Firearm Violation of an Injunction Against Domestic Violence Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Farrow was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Marijuana#Taser#Hydrocodone#Okaloosa Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

2 identified, arrested in car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened Monday, June 13, according to Escambia County deputies. Wyatt Dudley and Anthony Norman are accused of burglarizing several cars near Kingsfield, Chemstrand and Old Chemstrand Roads in Escambia County. Officials said Dudley and Norman used a stolen credit […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Teens throw illegal party in $8M home: Walton Co. deputies

SEASIDE, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8 million home in the WaterColor community near Seaside was broken into and damaged over the weekend, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Video released by WCSO shows hundreds of teenagers fighting and partying inside the luxury home on June 18. Videos and pictures can be found here. WKRG […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD investigating shooting that left 2 dead

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police are seeking information in a shooting at Attucks Court, 1300 W. Cervantes St., that left a man and woman dead Wednesday. The incident happened at 10:38 a.m. Officers responding the location after several 911 calls regarding shots being fired found two victims. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, authorities said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 people dead after shooting at Attucks Court in Pensacola

UPDATE (1:03 p.m.) — Pensacola Police have confirmed the woman who was shot at Attucks Court has died in the hospital. Detectives are currently looking for witnesses in the area as the investigation continues. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have confirmed that a person has died after two people were […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy