A Florida woman has been cleared of stabbing her stepfather-turned-husband to death at their home in 2019.Danielle Redlick, 48, wept as the jury found her not guilty of murdering 65-year-old university director Michael Redlick.During her trial, Ms Redlick told the jury that she stabbed her husband in self-defence as he tried to “smother her to death” on 11 January 2019.The court was told that she called 911 and initially told investigators that her husband had suffered a heart attack, before telling detectives that he had stabbed himself.Prosecutors claimed that she had deliberately stabbed her husband, before going to the bedroom...

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO