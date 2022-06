COLUMBUS, Ohio — Approximately 6,000 AEP Ohio customers lost power in Columbus Friday evening. The first outage happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the northeast part of the city in the vicinity of Morse Road and Hamilton Road. The power company told 10TV more than 4,200 customers lost power due to an issue at a substation. As of 11:20 p.m., approximately 1,100 customers in this area were still without power. according to the AEP Ohio outage map and the outage's status was "assessing condition."

