There’s no rest for the weary, or for Bruce Pearl — even in the offseason. Auburn’s basketball coach has been a busy man of late. Auburn opened summer practices last Wednesday in advance of the team’s foreign tour to Israel that begins July 31. He’s scheduled to be in Brooklyn on Thursday for the NBA Draft, where two of his players — Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler — are expected to be selected in the first round. Between it all, Pearl found time to travel to Omaha, Neb., on Monday for Auburn baseball’s elimination game against Stanford in the College World Series.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO