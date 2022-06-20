ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stiller meets Zelensky in Kyiv as ambassador for UN refugee agency

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS actor Ben Stiller has met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, as...

www.bbc.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Stiller Visits Poland With UNHCR in Support of Ukrainian Refugees: “Everyone Has the Right to Seek Safety”

Ben Stiller has teamed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to meet and amplify support for those fleeing Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war prompted by Russia’s invasion. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, the Severance director shared that he is currently in Poland, where he is working with the agency. “I’ve just arrived in Poland with UNHCR, to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine,” he wrote.  “Millions have been forced to flee their homes with over 90 percent being women and children.”More from The Hollywood ReporterU.K. Lined Up to...
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Ben Stiller Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for World Refugee Day: ‘Seeking Safety Is a Right’

Stiller is currently visiting Ukraine in the role of a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Since Saturday, Stiller has traveled through Poland and Ukraine, where he has met with people forced to flee their homes due to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, he visited occupied settlements in the Kyiv Region, including the residential areas of Kyiv.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ben Stiller visits his ‘hero’ Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Ben Stiller called Volodymyr Zelensky his "hero" as he visited the Ukrainian president in Kyiv for World Refugee Day on Monday (20 June).Since 2016, the actor has been an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), and made the trip as part of his role.He visited families who had fled the war in Ukraine at the Medyka border in Poland.The pair joked about their acting careers and discussed the importance of reminding people of what is happening in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson meets Volodymyr Zelensky in KyivZelensky hails ‘truly historic week’ as Ukraine awaits decision on EU membershipBoris Johnson meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britain to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia hits Kyiv

The UK will send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion,” Mr Wallace said in a statement from the Ministry of...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Navy Times

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine with airstrikes in Kyiv on Sunday that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Macron tells Ukraine it will have to negotiate with Putin to end the war days after angering Kyiv by suggesting Russia should 'not be humiliated'

Emmanuel Macron has told Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in order to bring about an end to the war. The French president arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with leaders from Germany, Italy and Romania.
POLITICS
MarketRealist

What Happens If Russia Takes Over Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv?

Nearly four months after Russia first invaded Ukraine, sparking a deadly war with global implications, Ukraine retains control of its capital city Kyiv. What happens if Russia takes over Kyiv? Here are possible scenarios and where Kyiv’s power stands today. Kyiv has already been attacked multiple times. In late...
POLITICS
BBC

Half Russian separatist force dead or wounded - UK

Russian and Russian proxy forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine have suffered heavy casualties, according to UK intelligence officials. They estimate the Donetsk militia alone has lost 55% of its original force. Russian forces are focused on conquering all of neighbouring Luhansk, aiming to encircle the city of Lysychansk,...
POLITICS
BBC

Ben Stiller: Actor speaks about 'distressing' scenes on visit to Ukraine

US actor Ben Stiller has described the scenes in war-torn Ukraine as "distressing", "shocking" and on a bigger scale than any movie. Stiller met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, in his role as goodwill ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR). The Hollywood star told Zelensky that...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Russian Troops to Advance Towards Kharkiv -Ukraine Official

KYIV (Reuters) - The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry said on Sunday. "Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Russian forces pounded Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and surrounding countryside with rockets, killing at least 15 people, in what Kyiv called a bid to force it to pull resources from the main battlefield to protect civilians from attack. ECONOMY AND DIPLOMACY. * The European Union will temporarily...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine warns of war: Kyiv warns of Russian escalation during EU bid

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia will intensify its attacks on his country in the coming days, as Kyiv awaits news on its bid to join the EU. Members of the bloc are expected to decide whether to award "candidate status" to Kyiv later this week. The move would...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

In Pro-Russian Serbia, a Few Russians and Ukrainians Unite to Oppose War

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Each week about a dozen Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian expatriates opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine meet local Serbs in a Belgrade cafe to discuss the war and plan protest rallies. Serbia's open borders to Russia have made the Balkan country a destination for thousands of Russians,...
PROTESTS
BBC

Ukraine war: EU leaders back immediate candidate status for Kyiv

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have backed Ukraine's bid to join the EU, saying it should be given "immediate" candidate status. "Ukraine belongs to the European family," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a joint briefing in Kyiv. But he added that Ukraine still had to meet...
POLITICS

