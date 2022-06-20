ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace Tunnel reopens following vehicle fire

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

UPDATE (9:31 p.m.): Firefighters have contained the vehicle fire. Wallace tunnel is now reopened.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile firefighters were called to a fire inside the Wallace Tunnel Monday, June 20.

A vehicle caught fire after a crash happened inside the tunnel. Currently, the fire is still going with flames and smoke seen coming from the tunnel. The westbound lanes of Wallace Tunnel are closed, according to a Facebook post from Mobile-Fire Rescue.

Firefighters are urging residents to avoid this area and use a different route if possible.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

