Wallace Tunnel reopens following vehicle fire
UPDATE (9:31 p.m.): Firefighters have contained the vehicle fire. Wallace tunnel is now reopened.
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile firefighters were called to a fire inside the Wallace Tunnel Monday, June 20.
A vehicle caught fire after a crash happened inside the tunnel. Currently, the fire is still going with flames and smoke seen coming from the tunnel. The westbound lanes of Wallace Tunnel are closed, according to a Facebook post from Mobile-Fire Rescue.Fuel prices impacting seafood costs
Firefighters are urging residents to avoid this area and use a different route if possible.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0